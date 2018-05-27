Brendan Burke hit a walkoff double that gave Holy Angels a 2-1 victory over Richfield in the quarterfinal round of Class 3A, Section 3 baseball tournament at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington. Burke drove in the Stars’ first run in the second inning.

Max Gerstner pitched around a walk in the top of the seventh inning to earn the victory for the second-seeded Stars. He pitched the complete game with seven strikeouts.

Will Hodek tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth inning with a single for the Spartans. It was his second hit of the game.

New Prague 3, Farmington 2: Collin Dorzinski hit a walkoff double in the seventh inning to give the third-seeded Trojans the win over the Tigers in the quarterfinals of Class 4A, Section 1. He kept the game tied in the top of the inning with a diving catch in left field and a throw to second base to complete a double play. Will Busch hit a two-run home run in the first inning for the Trojans. The Trojans’ Nathan Berg pitched one inning of relief of Daniel Turner and got the win.

Northfield 2, Red Wing 0: Teddy Tauer struck out 15 in six innings, but the third-seeded Wingers fell to Derek Albers and the Raiders in the first round of the Class 3A, Section 1 playoffs. Albers finished with five strikeouts and allowed five baserunners (three hits and two walks) in the shutout. Joey Glambe led the Raiders offense with two hits, including an RBI double. Teammate James Vitito also had an RBI double.

Minnehaha Academy 11, St. Paul Academy 2: Noah Dehne had three hits, five RBI and one run scored to lead the top-seeded Redhawks past the Spartans in the quarterfinals of Class 2A, Section 4. Michael DiNardo had one hit, two runs and two RBI, Dylan Kiratli and Nick Wong had two hits and two runs each and Bennett Theisen struck out five batters in two innings for the Redhawks. Jesper Salverda had a double and two RBI to lead the Spartans.

Lakeville North 7, Lakeville South 1: The second-seeded Panthers jumped on the Cougars with three runs in the first inning and pulled away in the quarterfinal round of Class 4A, Section 1. Panthers starter Nathaniel Peterson allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out 10 in seven innings. Gavin Baker led the Panthers offense with three hits, including two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Nick Juaire and Zach Breeden had two hits each. Breeden and Jacob Grimm had two RBI for the Panthers. Ryan Kamleiter homered for the Cougars.

New Life Academy 11, Trinity 1: Zach Thor struck out seven in five innings to lead the second-seeded Eagles past the 10th-seeded Tri Hawks in the quarterfinal round of Class 2A, Section 4. Thor also had a double, a run scored and RBI as a hitter. Noah Rodriguez led the Eagles offense with two hits, two runs scored and an RBI and Cooper Falteisek hit a home run. Charles Cruse and Charlie Cudd drove in a run each for the Tri Hawks.

Edina 9, Prior Lake 5: Richie Holetz struck out 10 in six innings to lead the host Hornets past the Lakers. The Lakers got a pair of runs in the first inning, but were unable to score again until the seventh. The Hornets got their first lead with three runs in the second inning and broke the game open with five in the sixth. Cam Schmidt led the Hornets offense with two hits, one run and one RBI. Matthew Enck had two hits and a run scored, Chester Dixon scored two runs and Andrew Enck had two RBI for Edina.

Softball

New Ulm Cathedral 8, Cleveland 2: Co-coach Bob Mertz became the first softball coach in state history to reach 800 career victories when the Greyhounds defeated the Clippers in the Class 1A, Section 2 playoffs. The victory gave Mertz, in his 40th season, a career record of 800-139. The Greyhounds defeated Sleepy Eye 7-2 later in the day to improve to 19-2 on the season. The Greyhounds, who have won seven state titles under Mertz, advanced to the section championship game on Thursday.

