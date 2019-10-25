Top-seeded Holy Angels converted on three scoring opportunities in the first 30 minutes to defeat St. Croix Prep 3-0 in a Class 1A quarterfinal Thursday at Chisago Lakes High School.

Senior Porter Ball, who missed most of the Section 4 championship game with an injury, scored in the ninth minute, one-timing a heel pass from Carter Hermanson.

Hermanson scored in the 19th minute on a play that started when Mackie Zabinski made a well-timed pass into the goalie box. David Oslund scored in the 27th minute after breaking free of the St. Croix Prep defense and corralling a Dominic Sobhani pass.

"We were utilizing the edges and playing outside," Ball said. "That's how we got most of our chances."

Holy Angels coach James See said the return of Ball "has been essential. … To step out and score and to allow us to manage him was just the best-case scenario for us."

He also praised Shalim Montes Hernandez's play after the sophomore midfielder also returned from injury.

The Stars (19-0-1) will make their second consecutive appearance in the state semifinals.

Unseeded St. Croix Prep (16-4), based in Stillwater, made history as the school's first team to make a state-tournament appearance. The Lions generated a quality scoring chance on a corner kick early in the game and saw Chase Hoff's 55th-minute shot clang off the crossbar.

"If we would have taken care of the opportunities, it's a different game," Lions coach Matt Carlson said.

NATE GOTLIEB

Blake 6, St. Francis 1: Junior forward Jake Shapiro had a hat trick as the Bears routed the Saints. His brother Drew, a sophomore, also had a goal. Second-seeded Blake (16-4-0) scored three goals in each half.