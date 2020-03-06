The most inexperienced player in the varsity rotation provided a spark for Holy Angels as it earned its fifth straight state tournament berth Thursday at Chanhassen High School.

Sophomore Grace Massaquoi, who didn't play high school basketball last year, came off the bench to score a season-high 23 points for the Stars in a 72-50 victory over Orono in the Class 3A, Section 6 championship game.

"She's the new girl, but she's played 28 games with us now and she's starting to catch on," Holy Angels coach Dan Woods said. "The biggest transformation for our team this year is we have so many players who can come in, execute and score."

With the Stars leading 5-4 after four minutes, Massaquoi entered and immediately scored three straight baskets to put Holy Angels up 12-4. She added two offensive rebounds putbacks later to spark a 14-3 run that extended the Stars' lead to 41-21.

"When I went in, Coach told me to be different," Massaquoi said. "I wanted to get in and help the team out, and I did that. I did my thing."

Francesca Vascellaro added 14 points for the Stars (22-6).

Julia Knudson scored 21 points to lead Orono (14-14).

The Stars lost by two points to eventual champion DeLaSalle in last year's semifinals. Woods said that game has been a motivator for his team every day since.

"We know that opportunity was there where we just needed one more basket or one more stop," he said. "It drives them to get back to that same spot."