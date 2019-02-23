AUSTIN, Texas — Joyner Holmes scored 16 of her 20 points in a dominant first half and No. 19 Texas rolled to an 81-57 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.
Danni Williams added 16 points for the Longhorns (21-6, 11-4 Big 12 Conference), who rolled to a 16-2 lead with Holmes scoring the first six points of the game and Williams knocking down two 3-pointers.
Texas hit 8 of 14 shots in the first quarter, including 3 of 4 3-pointers while the Red Raiders started 3 of 14 and trailed 21-6. It was 40-17 at the half. Texas was 15 of 29 with four 3s and Texas Tech was 1 of 11 from distance and 7 of 25 overall.
Charli Collier scored 14 points off the bench for the Longhorns, who shot 52 percent overall and made 5 of 10 3s. Texas made just 12 of 21 free throws but outrebounded Tech 48-25 with four players having at least six rebounds.
Chrislyn Carr led the Red Raiders (12-14, 3-12) with 19 points and Brittany Brewer added 13.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.