Kelly McMahon has one of the thorniest and least-understood jobs in Hollywood. She has taken over as head of the Motion Picture Association of America's (MPAA) ratings board, leading the small group of parents who anonymously assign ratings, ranging from G to NC-17, to hundreds of movies a year

As a parent herself, she can relate to parents who look to the ratings to figure out what's appropriate for their kids to watch. She has an 8-year-old son who loves scary movies.

The 46-year-old corporate lawyer says she'll let her son watch a film like "Jaws," which got a surprisingly low PG rating in 1975. But she knows other parents wouldn't allow their kids to see the intense classic shark movie.

"We're in the minority, I know," McMahon said with a smile. "I'm not going to turn on 'Jaws' when his friends are over."

The MPAA is looking to McMahon — who replaced Joan Graves, 77, who recently retired after 18 years — to bring a fresh perspective to the 50-year-old ratings system, which, over the decades, has taken heat from moviegoers, filmmakers, critics and political groups.

McMahon, in her first interview since taking the helm, defended the ratings system, which she says has remained a reliable and essential tool for families navigating the multiplex.

However, she said that one of her first major goals is to reach out to parents, filmmakers and other groups — including LGBTQ and religious organizations — to hear their concerns. She also wants to add more people to the rating board to ensure its decisions are representative of American consumers. The board currently employs only eight raters; McMahon wants 12. And she wants to address the once-common G (general audiences) rating, which has virtually disappeared from the industry.

"I think I'll be asking more questions of our raters and the process," she said. "As great as any system is, there's always room for improvement."

Late MPAA president Jack Valenti, who led the organization for decades, launched the rating administration in 1968 as an alternative to government censorship. The Classification and Rating Administration, as it is formally called, has doled out roughly 30,000 ratings, according to a report the association issued last year.

Still relevant?

Counting curses and dissecting sex scenes in movies can seem quaint at a time when much-more questionable material is widely available online.

Yet ratings remain highly influential. They can influence a film's commercial performance, experts said. An R rating can shrink the audience for a movie that was designed as a broad-based summer blockbuster. An NC-17 designation can destroy a movie's box-office prospects by making it so no one 17 and under will be admitted.

"It's a real matter of commercial significance," said Alan Friedman, an entertainment industry attorney at Fox Rothschild who has helped studios appeal ratings and previously served as general counsel to Miramax. "Many dollars flow from getting the rating that you're trying to get."

McMahon is a relative newcomer to the ratings. She previously served as corporate counsel at the MPAA for nearly 12 years, spending much of her tenure reviewing contracts, employment issues and other business matters.

For an avid movie watcher, whose favorite films are "Braveheart" and "The Princess Bride," the rating chair job was attractive to McMahon.

"It's so unique and so interesting," she said of her new role. "You grow up with the ratings. That was a part of me growing up."

McMahon started sitting in on screening sessions in January to get accustomed to her new role.

"It was nerve-racking at first," she said. "You don't want to be the sole PG when everyone else is PG-13."

Oversaw appeals

However, she's no stranger to the controversies ratings cause. For the last year and a half, she has overseen the rating appeals process, in which studios and filmmakers try to get ratings changed. That experience gave her insight into the process and the concerns of filmmakers and studios.

The first appeal she faced was for the 2018 release "15:17 to Paris," which the MPAA had rated R for violence. Director Clint Eastwood wanted the rating changed to PG-13 to get the widest possible audience.

"He was very persuasive," McMahon said. "Joan [Graves] is funny. Going in, she was like, 'I always lose to Clint Eastwood.' "

Sure enough, Eastwood prevailed and got his PG-13.

The changing of the guard at the MPAA comes during a broader evolution of the lobbying group amid major industry upheaval, including the consolidation of the studios and the rise of digital players that compete with the traditional movie companies. The MPAA recently welcomed streaming giant Netflix into its membership.

"The hardest part of that job is having to adjust to all of those changes and remain relevant," said Ethan Noble, head of New York-based Motion Picture Consulting, which helps studios navigate the ratings. "You have to keep Middle America happy, and you have to keep the coasts happy. It's a tightrope to walk, for sure."