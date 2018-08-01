1st-$15,500, Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs
2nd-$23,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Four and One Half Furlongs
3rd-$24,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW2 L X), Six and One Half Furlongs
4th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
5th-$10,000, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
6th-$14,500, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
7th-$15,500, Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs
8th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs
