HIGH POINT, N.C. — Curtis Holland III had a career-high 25 points as High Point rolled past Belmont Abbey 92-66 on Saturday.
Holland III made 6 of 9 3-pointers.
Jamal Wright had 13 points for High Point (3-9). John-Michael Wright added 11 points. Cliff Thomas Jr. had 11 points for the home team.
The 92 points were a season best for High Point, which also registered a season-high 26 assists.
Sean Halloran had 13 points for the Crusaders. Romeao Ferguson added 11 points. Quest Aldridge had 11 points.
High Point plays Campbell on the road next Saturday.
