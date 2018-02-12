BEIJING — Wang Zhuyin studies 10 hours a day preparing for a series of tests to obtain a U.S. physician's license. But like millions of young Chinese, Wang has found a new way to cope with the pressure: an online game about a frog.
A frog that's perpetually on vacation.
The "Travel Frog" game has attracted a massive following by speaking to a desire for a more passive existence among people that some have termed "Buddhist style" for its goal of Zen-like serenity.
The game has only two scenes, a loft home and a courtyard where users can collect clover to buy food and other supplies for their frog. There isn't much else a user can do. The frog randomly reads, eats or travels. Waiting takes up most of the playing time.
