THEATER

Ends Dec. 29/ GUTHRIE THEATER: "A Christmas Carol." $29-$134. 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls. 612-377-2224.

Ends Dec. 29/ YELLOW TREE THEATRE: "Another Miracle on Christmas Lake." $26-$38. 320 5th Av. SE., Osseo. 763-493-8733.

Ends Jan. 10/ AMES CENTER: "Hark! The Basement Ladies Sing." A Church Basement Ladies holiday show. $34-$42. 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

Wed.-Dec. 29/ JUNGLE THEATER: "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly." A romance reunites members of the Darcy home for the holidays. $40-$50. 2951 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. 612-822-7063.

Thu.-Dec. 15/ LAKESHORE PLAYERS: "Miracle on 34th Street." $23-$28. Hanifl Performing Arts Center, 4941 Long Av., White Bear Lake. 651-429-5674.

Thu.-Dec. 22/ PENUMBRA THEATRE: "Black Nativity." 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul. 651-224-3180.

Fri.-Dec. 22/ LYRIC ARTS MAIN STREET STAGE: "A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol." $30-$35. 420 E. Main St., Anoka. 763-422-1838.

Nov. 22-Dec. 28/ STAGES THEATRE COMPANY: "Elf the Musical, Jr." $18-$25. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins. 952-979-1111.

Nov. 26-27/ AMES CENTER: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical." $38-$58. 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

Nov. 30/ HENNEPIN THEATRE TRUST: Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Christmas Show. $46-$66. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Nov. 30-Dec. 21/ BRYANT-LAKE BOWL: "A Very Die Hard Christmas." A team of terrorists has seized a building and one man manages to escape. $18-$20. 810 W. Lake St., Mpls. 612-825-8949.

Nov. 27-Dec. 22/ THEATER LATTÉ DA: "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914." A music-theater staging of the story of a truce between Allied and German forces. Ritz Theater, 345 13th Av. NE., Mpls. 612-339-3003.

Dec. 3/ HENNEPIN THEATRE TRUST: "A Drag Queen Christmas." $43-$170.50. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 5-22/ OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: "The Holiday Pageant." Bored because mankind has become so vile, Lucifer pays a visit to the Godhead for help. $12-$26. 506 E. 24th St., Mpls. 612-874-6338.

Dec. 5-31/ ACTORS THEATER OF MINNESOTA: "Miracle on Christmas Lake." Camp Bar, 490 N. Robert St., St. Paul. 651-290-2290.

Dec. 6-14/ LAKE NOKOMIS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: "The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus." Presented by Classics Lost & Found Theater Company. 1620 E. 46th St., Mpls. 612-721-4463.

Dec. 6-15/ MERRILL COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER: "Madeline's Christmas." $8-$22. 4200 Pioneer Drive, Woodbury. 651-200-4610.

Dec. 6-21/ MINNESOTA HISTORICAL SOCIETY: "Sherlock Holmes & the Case of the Christmas Carol." Presented by Theatrex. $28-$36. James J. Hill House, 240 Summit Av., St. Paul. 651-297-2555.

Dec. 6-22/ ILLUSION THEATER: "Miss Richfield 1981 Gender Fluids for the Holidays." 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 612-339-4944.

Dec. 6-22/ YOUTH PERFORMANCE COMPANY: "Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells." $12-$15. 3338 University Av. SE., Mpls. 612-623-9080.

$79-$95. 350 Market St., St. Paul. 651-228-3860. 1-800-292-9292.

Dec. 9/ GUTHRIE THEATER: "Kevin Kling's Tales From the Charred Underbelly of the Yule Log. $28. 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls. 612-377-2224.

Dec. 13-Jan. 18/ MYSTERY CAFE: "I'll Be Homicidal for Christmas." A fading actor prepares for a comeback. $66.50. Manitou Station Grill & Event Center, 2171 4th St., White Bear Lake. 763-566-2583.

Dec. 14-Jan. 4/ MYSTERY CAFE: "I'll Be Homicidal for Christmas." A fading actor prepares for a comeback. $66.50. Owatonna County Club, 1991 Lemond Road, Owatonna, Minn. 763-566-2583.

Dec. 15-22/ MINNESOTA JEWISH THEATRE COMPANY: "Hanukkah Lights in the Big Sky." $23-$38. Highland Park Community Center, 1978 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul. 651-647-4315.

Dec. 18-19/ HENNEPIN THEATRE TRUST: Sounds of Blackness' "The Night Before Christmas." $28.55-$58.50. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 20-22/ LAKEVILLE AREA ARTS CENTER: "A Christmas Carol Radio Play." $13. 20965 Holyoke Av., Lake­ville. 952-985-4640.

DANCE

Nov. 26/ LAKEVILLE AREA ARTS CENTER: "Mini-Nutcracker." Presented by Twin Cities Ballet and Ballet Royale of Minnesota. $10. 20965 Holyoke Av., Lakeville. 952-985-4640.

Nov. 29- Dec. 1/ ST. CROIX BALLET: "Stillwater Nutcracker." $16. Stillwater Area High School, 5701 Stillwater Blvd., Oak Park Heights. 651-439-2820.

Nov. 30-Dec. 8/ CONTINENTAL BALLET COMPANY: "The Nutcracker." $13-$25. Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. 952-563-8561.

Dec. 5-15/ COWLES CENTER: Ricci Milan & Rhythm Street Movement. "Who Brought the Humbug?" $25-$45. 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 612-465-0230.

Dec. 6-7/ HENNEPIN THEATRE TRUST: Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker. $32-$179. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 13-14/ JAMES SEWELL BALLET: "Amahl and the Night Visitors." $25. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 12th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-332-3421.

Dec. 13-15/ BALLET MINNESOTA: "The Classic Nutcracker." $21-$46. the O'Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul.

Dec. 13-15/ BALLET MINNESOTA THEATRE: $20-$35. Eden Prairie High School, 17185 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie.

Dec. 13-15/ METROPOLITAN BALLET: $39-$59. Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Drive. 952-937-1387.

Dec. 13-15/ TWIN CITIES BALLET OF MINNESOTA: "A Minnesota Nutcracker." $24-$38. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-452-3163.

Dec. 13-23/ HENNEPIN THEATRE TRUST: "Loyce Houlton's Nutcracker Fantasy." $30-$75. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 21/ AMES CENTER: Rhythmic Circus. $45-$65. 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

COMEDY

Ends Jan. 4/ BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: "Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide." 824 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 612-332-6620.

Nov. 27/ PARKWAY THEATER: Mary Jo Pehl. $20. 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. 612-822-8080.

DEC. 13/ CEDAR CULTURAL CENTER: BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon. $35-$100. 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. 612-338-2674.

Dec. 28-31/ CEDAR CULTURAL CENTER: Lizz Winstead. $50-$70. 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. 612-338-2674.

Dec. 31/ SCOTT HANSEN: With Jeff Gerbino and Pete Borchers. 7:30 p.m. Maple Tavern, 9375 Deerwood Lane, Maple Grove. 763-425-2700.

POP MUSIC

Nov. 29-Dec. 21/ LORIE LINE: 7:30 p.m. $55. Mound Westonka High School, 5905 E. Sunnyfield Road, Mound. 952-474-1000; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. $60. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. 651-290-1221; 3 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $60. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685; 3 p.m. Dec. 8 $60. Rogers High School, 21000 141st Av. N., Rogers. 952-474-1000; 3 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. $55. Providence Academy, 15100 Schmidt Lake Road, Plymouth. 763-258-5558.

Nov. 29-Dec. 20/ TRAILER TRASH'S TRASHY LITTLE XMAS SHOW: 8 p.m. Nov. 29. $20-$55. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. 612-822-8080; 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls. 612-345-7166; 5 p.m. Dec. 13. Wilebski's, 1638 Rice St., St. Paul. 651-331-0929; 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21. $22-$25. Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul. 651-647-0486.

Nov. 29-30/ KERI NOBLE: 8 p.m. $40. Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. 952-934-1525.

Dec. 4-15/ ROCK 'N ROLL CHRISTMAS SHOW: 8 p.m. Dec. 4-7, 11-14; 1 p.m. Dec. 7 & 14; 7 p.m. Dec. 8 & 15 $40. Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. 952-934-1525.

Dec. 4/ COLLEEN RAYE: Sinatra tribute holiday show with Tim Patrick and Debbie O'Keefe. 2 p.m. $26-$30. Le Musique Room, 4300 O'Day Av., St. Michael, Minn. 612-314-9199.

Dec. 6/ MICHELLE WHITED: 7:30 p.m. $30. Grand Casino, 777 Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley, Minn. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 6/ SIMPLEGIFTS WITH BILLY MCLAUGHLIN: 7:30 p.m. $30-$35. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Av., Lakeville. 952-985-4640.

Dec. 7/ DAN RODRIGUEZ: 8 p.m. $25. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. 612-338-2674.

Dec. 7/ JIM BRICKMAN: 7:30 p.m. $49-$79. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 7/ THE NEW STANDARDS: 8 p.m.; 4 & 8 p.m. $25-$120. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 9/ JINGLE BALL: With Katy Perry, Camilla Cabello, 5 Seconds of Summer, Why Don't We, Monsta X and Lauv, 7:30 p.m. Roy Wilkins Auditorium, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 9/ MICK STERLING: 7 p.m. $15-$25. Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-332-1010.

Dec. 10/ BRYAN WHITE: 7:30 p.m. $29-$32. Le Musique Room, 4300 O'Day Av., St. Michael, Minn. 612-314-9199.

Dec. 11/ MARIA MULDAUR AND JOHN JORGENSON: 7 p.m. $35-$50. Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-332-1010.

Dec. 12-15/ THE BLENDERS: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12; 8 p.m. Dec. 13-14; 2 p.m. Dec. 15. $48. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 13/ THE TENORS: 8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. 952-445-9000.

Dec. 13/ MARY BETH CARLSON: With Robert Robinson, 7 p.m. $19. St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 9201 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington. 952-831-5276.

Dec. 13/ TINA SCHLIESKE: 8 p.m. $25-$30. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. 612-822-8080.

Dec. 13-14/ HAR MAR SUPERSTAR: 10 p.m. $35. Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-332-1010.

Dec. 11-14/ HOLY ROCKA ROLLAZ CHRISTMAS SHOW: 2 p.m. Dec. 11 & 14; 8 p.m. Dec. 13. $28-$31. Le Musique Room, 4300 O'Day Av., St. Michael, Minn. 612-314-9199.

Dec. 14/ 93X NUTCRACKER: With 311, 7 p.m. The Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 14/ PETERSON FAMILY HOLIDAY SHOW: 8 p.m. $12-$39. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins. 952-979-1111.

Dec. 17/ TONIC SOL-FA: 7:30 p.m. $41. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

Dec. 18-22/ KAT PERKINS: 7:30 p.m. $41.80-$45.10. Lyric Arts Main Street Stage, 420 E. Main St., Anoka. 763-422-1838; 8 p.m. Dec. 19-21; 1 p.m. Dec. 21. $40. Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. 952-934-1525; 7 p.m. $26-$29. Le Musique Room, 4300 O'Day Av., St. Michael, Minn. 612-314-9199.

Dec. 18/ GIRL SINGERS OF THE HIT PARADE: 7 p.m. $28. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

Dec. 18-19:/ ALEXANDER O'NEAL: 7 & 9 p.m. Dec. 18; 7 p.m. Dec. 19. $40-$50. Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-332-1010.

Dec. 20/ CHURCH OF CASH: 2 & 8 p.m. $29-$31. Le Musique Room, 4300 O'Day Av., St. Michael, Minn. 612-314-9199.

Dec. 20/ MERRY AND BRIGHT: Charles Lazarus and Lazarus Brass perform holiday music with Bruce Henry and Tonia Hughes. 8 p.m. $26-$89. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

Dec. 20:/ VIC VOLARE: 7 p.m. $10-$15. Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-332-1010

Dec. 21/ ART KISTLER & THE EP BOULEVARD BAND: Elvis tribute Christmas Show, 2 & 8 p.m. $29-$31. Le Musique Room, 4300 O'Day Av., St. Michael, Minn. 612-314-9199.

Dec. 21/ MARK MALLMAN: 8 p.m. $13-$18. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. 612-822-8080.

Dec. 23/ MICK STERLING AT CHRISTMAS: 7:30 p.m. $29-$31. Le Musique Room, 4300 O'Day Av., St. Michael, Minn. 612-314-9199.

Dec. 23/ PAUL METSA: 7 p.m. $20-$25. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. 612-822-8080.

Dec. 26-30/ AN ANDY AND BING CHRISTMAS: 8 p.m. Dec. 26-28, 30; 1 p.m. Dec. 27-28; 7 p.m. Dec. 29. $40. Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. 952-934-1525.

Dec. 28/ TONIC SOL-FA: 7:30 p.m. $35.20-$38.30. Lyric Arts Main Street Stage, 420 E. Main St., Anoka. 763-422-1838.

Dec. 28/ TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA: 3 & 8 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, W. 7th St. and Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 31/ CHEAP TRICK: 10:30 p.m. $59-$99. Treasure Island, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Red Wing. 1-800-222-7077.

Dec. 31/ COUNTDOWN NYE: 10 p.m. $25-$39. Minneapolis Club, 729 2nd Av. S., Mpls. countdownmpls.com.

Dec. 31/ CRYSTAL BALL NEW YEAR'S EVE: 8 p.m. $80.23. Lumber Exchange Event Center, 10 S. 5th St., Mpls. 612-843-2575.

Dec. 31/ GB LEIGHTON: 7 p.m. $35-$99. DoubleTree Roseville, 2540 N. Cleveland Av., Roseville. 651-636-4567.

8 p.m. $35-$40. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina. 763-478-6661.

Dec. 31/ HELLBOUND 2020 NEW YEAR'S EVE: Rhys Fulber, Scary Lady Sarah, Statiqbloom and William Faith, 9:30 p.m. $10-$20. Loring & Pharmacy Bar, 327 14th Av. SE., Mpls. 612-378-4849.

Dec. 31/ RICK SPRINGFIELD: 6 & 10 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. 952-445-9000.

Dec. 31/ RITUAL NYE: 10 p.m. $29-$44. Calhoun Beach Club, 2925 Dean Pkwy., Mpls. ritualnye.com.

Dec. 31/ UPTOWN NYE: 10:30 p.m. $20. Urban Eatery, 2730 W. Lake St., Mpls. uptownnye.com.

Dec. 31/ ZERO PROOF NEW YEAR'S EVE: With Haley and Lydia Liza. 9 p.m. $45-$55. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. 612-822-8080.

COUNTRY

Dec. 6/ HITCHVILLE: 8 p.m. $20-$29. Le Musique Room, 4300 O'Day Av., St. Michael, Minn. 612-314-9199.

Dec. 7/ MARTINA MCBRIDE: 8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. 952-445-9000.

Dec. 7/ SUNNY SWEENEY: 8 p.m. $20-$100. Cabooze, 917 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. 612-338-6425.

Dec. 12/ WYNONNA & THE BIG NOISE: 8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. 952-445-9000.

Dec. 21/ DIAMOND RIO: 8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Red Wing. 1-800-222-7077.

R&B

Dec. 3/ CEELO GREEN: 7:30 p.m. $47-$67. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

BLUES

Dec. 31/ LAMONT CRANSTON: 9 p.m. Wilebski's, 1638 Rice St., St. Paul. 651-331-0929.

Dec. 31/ NEW YEAR'S EVE BLUES BASH: With Toronzo Cannon & the Chicago Way with Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys, 8 p.m. $40. DoubleTree Hotel, 7800 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington.

Dec. 31/ ROCKIN' THE BLUES NEW YEAR'S EVE: With Sugar Ray Norcia, Rockin' Johnny Burgin and Mitch Kashmar, 8 p.m. $49-$75. Hilton Hotel, 3900 W. American Blvd., Bloomington. 952-893-9500.

JAZZ

Dec. 13/ JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER ORCHESTRA WITH WYNTON MARSALIS: 8 p.m. $50-$143. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

Dec. 31/ DAVINA & THE VAGABONDS: 6 & 10:30 p.m. $100-$135. Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-332-1010.

CHRISTIAN

Dec. 6/ CHRISTMAS WITH AMY GRANT & MICHAEL W. SMITH: 7 p.m. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls. 1-888-929-7849.

ACOUSTIC

Dec. 22/ GEORGE WINSTON: 7:30 p.m. $30-$88. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

BLUEGRASS

Dec. 7/ MONROE CROSSING: 7:30 p.m. $26-$30. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Av., Lakeville. 952-985-4640.

WORLD

Dec. 5/ MICHAEL LONDRA'S CELTIC YULETIDE: 7:30 p.m. $30-$40. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

Dec. 6-14/ KATIE MCMAHON'S CELTIC CHRISTMAS: 7:30 p.m. $28. O'Shaugh­nessy Auditorium, St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul. 651-690-6700; 7 p.m. Dec. 14. $25. Hardy Performing Arts Center, 430 8th Av. NW., Cambridge, Minn. 763-689-6189.

Dec. 6/ CELTIC WOMAN: 8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. 952-445-9000.

Dec. 8-18/ RING OF KERRY: 7:30 p.m. $25. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. 612-822-8080; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. $20-$23. Le Musique Room, 4300 O'Day Av., St. Michael, Minn. 612-314-9199.

Dec. 22-23/ CELTIC HOLIDAY HOOLEY: With Cormac O'Se and the O'Shea Irish Dancers. 2 & Dec. 22; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23. $40. Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. 952-934-1525.

BIG BAND

Dec. 4/ BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY: 7:30 p.m. $34-$54. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

Dec. 16/ SHAUN JOHNSON BIG BAND EXPERIENCE: 7:30 p.m. $39. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

Dec. 22/ MICK STERLING AND BEN UTECHT: "An Andy & Bing Christmas" with the Dakota Valley Symphony." 2 & 7 p.m. $30-$40. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

ORCHESTRAL

Sat./ MINNESOTA SINFONIA: 2 p.m. Sat. Basilica of St. Mary, 17th St. and Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.; 7 p.m. First Covenant Church, 1280 Arcade St., St. Paul. Free. 612-871-1701.

Dec. 1/ GOLDEN VALLEY ORCHESTRA: Handel's "Messiah." 3 p.m. $10-$20. Church of the Holy Family, 5900 W. Lake St., St. Louis Park. 612-512-2345.

Dec. 5-8/ HOSANNA CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7 p.m. Dec. 5-6; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; 3:30 & 7 p.m. Dec. 8. $25. Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9600 W. 163rd St., Lakeville. 952-898-9274.

Dec. 6-7/ MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Handel's "Messiah" with the Minnesota Chorale and conductor Nicholas Kraemer. 8 p.m. $30-$135. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

Dec. 6-8/ MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Members of the orchestra's brass and percussion sections perform seasonal and classical arrangements. 7 p.m. Dec. 6. St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi; 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 12th St. and Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. $12-$35. 612-371-5656.

Dec. 8/ MISSISSIPPI VALLEY ORCHESTRA: 3 p.m. Free. Lake Harriet United Methodist Church, 4901 Chowen Av. S., Mpls.

Dec. 12-14/ ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Bach's "Brandenburg" Concertos. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley; 8 p.m. Dec. 13. Wayzata Community Church, 125 E. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata; 8 p.m. Dec. 14. Ordway Center for the Arts, 5th and Washington Sts., St. Paul. 651-291-1144.

Dec. 14-15/ CHRISTMAS AT WOODDALE: 8 p.m. Dec. 14; 2:30 & 5 p.m. Dec. 15. Wooddale Church, 6630 Shady Oak Road, Eden Prairie. 952-944-6300.

Dec. 14-19/ MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: "Home for the Holidays" with storyteller Kevin Kling and conductor Sarah Hicks. 8 p.m. Dec. 14; 2 p.m. Dec. 15; 11 a.m. & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. $35-$70. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

Dec. 15/ CIVIC ORCHESTRA OF MINNEAPOLIS: 3 p.m. Normandale Lutheran Church, 6100 Normandale Road, Edina. 612-332-4842.

Dec. 19-22/ ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Handel's "Messiah," with baritone Theo Hoffman. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19; 8 p.m. Dec. 20-21; 2 p.m. Dec. 22. Basilica of St. Mary, 17th St. and Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 651-291-1144.

Dec. 21-22/ MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: A screening of "It's a Wonderful Life" as Sarah Hicks conducts the live score. 8 p.m. Dec. 21; 2 p.m. Dec. 22. $35-$113. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

Dec. 31-Jan. 1/ MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Osmo Vänskä conducts a New Year's celebration concert. 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31; 2 p.m. Jan. 1. $29-$155. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

VOCAL/CHORAL

Nov. 30-Dec. 3/ A THREE TENORS CHRISTMAS: Nathan Bird, Aaron Humble and David Walton. 1 p.m. Nov. 30; 7 p.m. Dec. 1; 8 p.m. Dec. 3. $40. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. 952-934-1525.

Dec. 3/ SPIRITU: 7 p.m. Free. Nativity of Our Lord, 1938 Stanford Av., St. Paul.

Dec. 6-8/ VALLEY CHAMBER CHORALE: 8 p.m. Dec. 6; 4 & 8 p.m. Dec. 7; 3 p.m. Dec. 8. $30-$47.50. Washington County Historic Courthouse, 101 N. Pine St., Stillwater. 651-430-0124.

Dec. 7/ ANGELICA CANTANTI: 12 p.m. & 3 p.m. $10. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 952-835-7902.

Dec. 7-8/ PHIPPS FESTIVAL CHORUS: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; 2 p.m. Dec. 8. $16-$23. Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson, Wis. 1-715-386-8409.

Dec. 7-15/ EXULTATE: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 324 S. Prior Av., St. Paul; 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4801 France Av. S., Mpls.; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. St. Mary's Chapel, St. Paul Seminary, 2260 Summit Av., St. Paul; 4 p.m. Dec. 15. Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church, 5011 31st Av. S., Mpls. $5-$25. 651-707-0727.

Dec. 7-15/ THE SINGERS: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. St. Olaf Catholic Church, 215 S. 8th St., Mpls.; 3 p.m. Dec. 8. Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road, St. Louis Park; 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 324 S. Prior Av., St. Paul. 651-917-1948.

Dec. 7-15/ VOCALESSENCE: "Welcome Christmas," Nordic and American carols. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley; 4 p.m. Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls.; 4 p.m. Dec. 15. Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 W. Roselawn Av., Roseville. $20-$40. 612-547-1451.

Dec. 8/ DAKOTA VALLEY SYMPHONY: "A Burnsville Family Christmas." 2 p.m. $20-$30. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4680.

Dec. 12-22/ CHRISTMAS WITH CANTUS: 11 a.m. Dec. 12. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 12th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Fridley High School, 6000 W. Moore Lake Drive, Fridley; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley; 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Hamline Church United Methodist, 1514 Englewood Av., St. Paul; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. St. Bartholomew Catholic Faith Community, 630 E. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata; 11 a.m. Dec. 18. Colonial Church of Edina, 6200 Colonial Way, Edina; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Ordway Center for the Arts, 5th and Washington Sts., St. Paul; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 N. 4th St., Stillwater; 3 p.m. Dec. 22. Summit Center for Arts and Innovation, 1524 Summit Av., St. Paul. 612-435-0055.

Dec. 13-14/ BLOOMINGTON CHORALE: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13; 4 p.m. Dec. 14. $15-$19. Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. 952-563-8582.

Dec. 13-14/ NATIONAL LUTHERAN CHOIR: 4:30 & 8 p.m. Dec. 13; 1:30 & 8 p.m. Dec. 14. $33. Basilica of St. Mary, 17th St. and Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 612-722-2301.

Dec. 13-15/ FROM AGE TO AGE: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13. St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1465 N. Victoria St., St. Paul; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. St. Olaf Catholic Church, 215 S. 8th St., Mpls.; 4 p.m. Dec. 15. Family of God Lutheran Church, 8625 Zane Av. N., Brooklyn Park.

Dec. 13-15/ TWIN CITIES GAY MEN'S CHORUS: 8 p.m. Dec. 13-14; 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls. 612-624-2345.

Dec. 14/ LUCIA CELEBRATION CONCERTS: Lucia Celebration Concerts with the ASI Lucia Choir. 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. $20. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls. 612-871-4907.

Dec. 14/ WINTER WONDER: Make a winter-themed craft and listen to holiday classics by VocalEssence. 9:30, 11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. $15 for ages 18 and older. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. 612-547-1451.

Dec. 14-15/ KANTOREI: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4557 Colfax Av. S., Mpls.; 4 p.m. Dec. 15. St. Mary's Chapel, St. Paul Seminary, 2260 Summit Av., St. Paul. $15-$25. 612-217-4647.

Dec. 14-15/ MAGNUM CHORUM: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.; 4 p.m. Dec. 15. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul. $5-$20. 1-800-838-3006.

Dec. 15/ ROSE ENSEMBLE: 7 p.m. St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4537 3rd Av. S., Mpls. 651-225-4340.

Dec. 15/ MINNESOTA BOYCHOIR: 7 p.m. Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. 651-292-3219.

OTHER CLASSICAL

Dec. 3/ THE CHENAULT DUO: A holiday program of organ duets. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Northrop auditorium, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls. 612-624-2345.

Dec. 6-8/ LAKE WOBEGON BRASS BAND: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Colonial Church of Edina, 6200 Colonial Way, Edina; 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Eden Prairie United Methodist Church, 15050 Scenic Heights Road, Eden Prairie; 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Anoka-Ramsey Community College Coon Rapids Performing Arts Center, 11200 NW. Mississippi Blvd., Coon Rapids. 763-427-7316.

Dec. 7-8/ BACH SOCIETY OF MINNESOTA: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Av., St. Paul. 3 p.m. Dec. 8. St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9141 County Road 101, Corcoran. 612-440-6219.

Dec. 7-8/ TUBACHRISTMAS: 3 p.m. Dec. 7. $0-$10. Skinner Memorial Chapel, 1 N. College St., Northfield. 1-507-646-4000.

Dec. 8/ EDEN PRAIRIE COMMUNITY BAND: 4 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. Eden Prairie High School, 17185 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie; 4 p.m. Dec. 8. $0-$10. Central Presbyterian Church, 500 Cedar St., St. Paul. 651-224-4728.

Dec. 12-22/ COPPER STREET BRASS: 10 a.m. Dec. 12; 3 p.m. Dec. 22. Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, 511 Groveland Av., Mpls.; 3 p.m. Dec. 15. St. John's Lutheran Church Northfield, 500 W. 3rd St., Northfield; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Path of Grace United Methodist Church, 759 E. County Road B, Maplewood; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Eagan, 3930 Rahn Road, Eagan. $10-$25. 763-307-3452.

Dec. 14/ LAKEVILLE AREA COMMUNITY BAND: 2 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $10-$15. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Av., Lakeville. 952-985-4640.

Dec. 15/ HOPKINS WESTWIND CONCERT BAND: 3 p.m. Free. Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Hwy. 7, Hopkins.

Dec. 15/ MINNESOTA SYMPHONIC WINDS: 3 p.m. $5. Edina High School, 6754 Valley View Road, Edina.

Dec. 15/ MEDALIST CONCERT BAND: 1 & 4 p.m. $17-$19. Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. 952-563-8575.

Dec. 15/ ROSEMOUNT COMMUNITY BAND: 4 p.m. Rosemount Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. 651-600-8693.

Dec. 17/ CITY OF LAKES COMMUNITY BAND: 7 p.m. Justice Page Middle School, 1 W. 49th St., Mpls. 612-668-0000.

COLLEGE

Dec. 5-7/ BETHEL FESTIVAL OF CHRISTMAS: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-6; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Drive, Arden Hills. 651-638-6400.

Dec. 6-8/ CHRISTMAS AT NORTHWESTERN: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7; 4 p.m. Dec. 8. $15-$18. Knight Hall, University of Northwestern, 3003 N. Snelling Av., Roseville. 651-631-5151.

Dec. 8/ A ST. THOMAS CHRISTMAS: Student Ensembles. 4 & 8 p.m. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

FAMILY and Kids

Ends Dec. 24/ SANTA'S WONDERLAND: Walk through rustic Christmas cabins and meet holiday characters, elves and Santa. Crafts, games and photos with Santa. Free. Cabela's, 8400 Hudson Road, Woodbury. Also at 20200 Rogers Drive, Rogers, and 3900 Cabela Drive, Owatonna, Minn. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. today, next Sun., Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15, Dec. 22; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat., Nov. 25-30, Dec. 2-7, Dec. 9-14, Dec. 16-21, Dec. 23-24.

Ends Jan. 12/ HOLIDAY FLOWER SHOW: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7-Jan. 1. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul. 651-487-8200.

Ends Feb. 29/ NIGHT TRAINS: Room lights are down and a miniature town comes to life as holiday-decorated village buildings are lit while model passenger trains whiz through the winter wonderland. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. Twin City Model Railroad Museum, 668 Transfer Road, St. Paul. 651-647-9628.

Fri.-next Sun./ CHRISTMAS AT THE COURTHOUSE: Live music, jail tours, arts and crafts and appearance by Santa. A Friday preview gala has appetizers, exhibits and live music. $25-$30. 6:30-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-next Sun. Washington County Historic Courthouse, 101 N. Pine St., Stillwater. 651-430-6000.

Sat./ RICE PARK TREE LIGHTING: Entertainment and opening ceremonies. 4 p.m. 5th and Washington Sts., St. Paul.

Sat.-Nov. 24/ A YANKEE THANKSGIVING TOUR: A 90-minute guided tour along historic farm and surrounding grounds. 1 & 3:30 p.m. Sat.-next Sun. $12. Oliver Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelley Farm Road, Elk River. 763-441-6896.

Sat.-Dec. 22/ SANTA & ALBERT'S SNOWFLAKE BALL: A brief play where Santa teaches one of his elves to dance for a party. 10, 11:30 a.m., 1 & 2:30 p.m. Sat., Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21; 11:30 a.m., 1 & 2:30 p.m. next Sun., Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15, Dec. 22. Free. Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. 612-861-7600.

Sat.-Jan. 5/ GINGERBREAD WONDERLAND: A Twin Cities cityscape made of gingerbread. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-next Sun., Nov. 26-Dec. 1, Dec. 3-8, Dec. 10-15, Dec. 17-22, Dec. 24-29, Dec. 31-Jan. 1. $5. Norway House, 913 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. 612-871-2211.

Nov. 27-Dec. 29/ CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS GUIDED HOUSE TOUR: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 27, Nov. 29, Dec. 4-6, Dec. 11-13, Dec. 18-20, Dec. 25-27; 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15, Dec. 22, Dec. 29. $8-$12. James J. Hill House, 240 Summit Av., St. Paul. 651-297-2555.

Nov. 29-Dec. 1/ EXCELSIOR CHRISTKINDLSMARKT: An open-air German market, North Pole trolley and performances. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 29-30; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. Excelsior Brewing Co., 421 3rd St., Excelsior.

Nov. 29-Dec. 22/ HOLIDAZZLE: Visit Santa Claus and enjoy family activities, vendors and entertainment. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 6, Dec. 13, Dec. 20; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15, Dec. 22; 5 p.m.-midnight Dec. 5, Dec. 12, Dec. 19. Free. Loring Park, Oak Grove St. and Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

Nov. 29/ LIGHT UP THE LAKE: Reindeer, princess appearances, music, candy cane hunt and tree lighting. 4:30-7 p.m. The Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata.

Nov. 29-Dec. 29/ A VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS: Experience the holidays of old on a 90-minute tour. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Dec. 5-7, Dec. 12-14, Dec. 19-21, Dec. 26-28; noon-4:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15, Dec. 22, Dec. 29. $8-$12. Alexander Ramsey House, 265 S. Exchange St., St. Paul. 651-296-8760.

Nov. 30/ 50TH AND FRANCE TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY: Holiday market with local artisans, carolers and visits with Santa. Tree lighting at 5 p.m. 3 p.m. 50th and France, 50th St. and France Av. S., Edina. 952-922-1524.

Nov. 30/ SANTA FEST: Visit with Santa, make crafts, draft letters to Santa and more. 4-7 p.m. Free. Rum River Scout Camp, 15659 St. Francis Blvd. W., Ramsey. 612-261-2300.

Nov. 30-Dec. 8/ HOLLY TROLLEY: Take a streetcar ride with Santa and warm yourself by a fire. Noon-3:30 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Dec. 7-8. $4. Lake Harriet Depot, 4200 Queen Av. S., Mpls.

Nov. 30-Dec. 28/ JULGLADJE: An interactive family musical tale. 1 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Dec. 27-28. $5-$12. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls. 612-871-4907.

Nov. 30-Dec. 28/ CHRISTMAS SATURDAYS: Explore the Hill house and learn how the family prepared for the holidays. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21, Dec. 28. $6-$10. James J. Hill House, 240 Summit Av., St. Paul. 651-297-2555.

Dec. 1/ GRAND MEANDER: Breakfast with Santa, Santa's petting zoo, trolley and fire truck rides, caroling and tree lighting. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Grand Av., St. Paul. grandave.com.

Dec. 5./ EAGAN TREE LIGHTING: Performance by Eagan Women of Note, hot chocolate and walk the outdoor lighted trail. 5-7 p.m. Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Pkwy.

Dec. 5-14/ CANADIAN PACIFIC HOLIDAY TRAIN: The decorated train rolls through state municipalities for live entertainment. Each stop will collect perishable food items for local food shelves. For train stop locations go to cpr.ca/holiday-train/schedule-united-states.

Dec. 6/ UNION DEPOT HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING: A ceremonial lighting with entertainment, activities and fireworks display. 6 p.m. Free. 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul. 651-225-3923.

Dec. 6/ DECEMBRRR DAZZLE: Take a photo with Santa and his reindeer and participate in a variety of activities. 6-8:30 p.m. Lakefront Park, 5000 Kop Pkwy., Prior Lake. 952-447-9800.

Dec. 6/ HOLIDAY FEST: Parade of lights, photos with Santa, fireworks and activities. 6-8 p.m. 1st Av. E., Holmes St. S. and Lewis St. S., Shakopee.

Dec. 6/ HOLIDAY ON 44TH: Music, crafts and entertainment. 6-9 p.m. Free. On 44th Av. between Morgan and Upton Avs. N., Mpls.

Dec. 6-7/ AFTON VILLAGE HOLIDAY: Horse and wagon rides, strolling carolers, historic walking tour and more. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 6; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. Afton Town Square, 3033 St. Croix Trail, Afton. 651-436-8883.

Dec. 6-7/ OSSEO MINI DAZZLE: Parade, bonfire, lunch with Santa and more. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6. Boerboom Park, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7. Osseo Community Center, 415 Central Av.

Dec. 6-15/ NORTH POLE EXPRESS HOLIDAY TRAIN RIDE: Ride a train with Santa to his village and watch elves at work, then return to Union Depot for refreshments. 1:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Dec. 13; 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Dec. 14; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 8, Dec. 15. $17.95-$21.95, reservations at https://261.com/npe/. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul.

Dec. 7/ ANOKA TREE LIGHTING: Holiday music, Santa, bonfires and trolley rides. Downtown Anoka.

Dec. 7/ CHRISTMAS IN EXCELSIOR TREE LIGHTING: Wagon and carriage rides, chili dinner, Santa and carolers. 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Water St., Excelsior.

Dec. 7/ VINTERNATT: Ride a holiday-decorated streetcar through illuminated trees. Santa makes an appearance. 6-8:30 p.m. $5. Lake Harriet Depot, 4200 Queen Av. S., Mpls.

Dec. 7/ OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS: Sleigh rides and performances. 2-5 p.m. Plymouth Creek Park, 3625 Fernbrook Lane, Plymouth. 763-509-5228.

Dec. 7/ HOMETOWN HOLIDAY: Holiday trolley rides, caroling and crafts. Visit with Santa and watch the Sleigh Bells and Sparkle Parade. Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Along Main Street, Maple Grove.

Dec. 7: TWINKLE PARTY: A pedestrian parade with free twinkle lights given to kids, music by the Teddy Bear Band and city tree lighting. 4 p.m. Lowell Park, 201 Water St., Stillwater.

SWEDISH CHRISTMAS MARKET & FESTIVAL: Shopping, handcrafted projects, European winter market menu at Fika, bake sale, Christmas stories, crafts by local artists, Nordic music and dance groups. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8. $6-$15. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls. 612-871-4907.

Dec. 7-8/ A NORWEGIAN CHRISTMAS: Caroling, crafts and visits with St. Nick. 1-4 p.m. Dec. 7-8. $4-$6. Historic Eidem Homestead, 4345 101st Av. N., Brooklyn Park. 763-493-8333.

Dec. 7-15/ CHRISTMAS IN THE VILLAGE: Experience 19th-century holiday through decorated buildings, horse-drawn trolleys and Christmas carols. 1-8 p.m. Dec. 7-8, Dec. 14-15. $3-$7. Dakota City Heritage Village, 4008 W. 220th St., Farmington. 651-460-8050.

Dec. 7-22/ SANTA'S TRAIN SHOP: Take a photo with Mr. & Mrs. Claus, family activities and train rides. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7-8, Dec. 14-15, Dec. 21-22. $5-$12. Jackson Street Roundhouse, 193 E. Pennsylvania Av., St. Paul. 651-228-0263.

Dec. 8/ OLD FASHIONED HOLIDAY: Noon-3:30 p.m. Free. Holz Farm, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan.

Dec. 10/ SAVAGE CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY: Smores, music and a countdown to tree lighting. 6-10 p.m. Savage City Hall, 6000 McColl Drive.

Dec. 12-19/ MILK & COOKIES WITH SANTA: The Jolly Old Elf will be present to collect holiday wish lists. Walk through the Winter Lights display and snack on milk and cookies. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 12 & 19. $5-$15. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. 952-443-1400.

Dec. 13/ ROGERS TREE LIGHTING: Snacks and photos with Santa. 6-8 p.m. Triangle Park, 24100 Rouillard Av.

Dec. 13-15/ AN "EVENTUALLY" CHRISTMAS: HOLIDAYS AT THE MILL: A look at the 1920 Washburn Crosby holiday party set in the museum's Flour Tower elevator ride. 6, 7 & 8 p.m. Dec. 13-14; 5 & 6 p.m. Dec. 15. $16-$20. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls. 612-341-7582.

Dec. 14/ CSE WINTER LIGHT SHOW: Free. 5:30, 6, 6:30. Civil Engineering Building Courtyard, 500 Pillsbury Drive SE., Mpls.

Dec. 14-15/ CHRISTMAS ON THE FARM: A 90-minute guided tour focused on 19th-century preparations for the holidays. 1:30 & 3:30 p.m. $15. Oliver Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelley Farm Road, Elk River. 651-259-3000.

Dec. 14 & 21/ CHRISTMAS IN EXCELSIOR: Cocoa with Santa and wagon rides. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Excelsior Masonic Lodge, 249 Water St.

Dec. 14-22/ HOLIDAY TRADITIONS: A family baking workshop where participants bake a holiday treat and learn about various traditions. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 14; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 15, Dec. 22. $23-$27. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls. 612-341-7582.

Dec. 15/ CHRISTMAS AT THE POND HOUSE: Crafts, carols and excerpts from Gideon Pond's 1862 Christmas sermon. 1:30-4 p.m. Gideon Pond House, Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington. ponddakota.org.

Dec. 15/ SANTA'S WORKSHOP: Children can craft gift items for their loved ones alongside Santa Claus. Learn about holiday traditions around the world. 1 p.m. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul. 651-292-3225.

Dec. 31: FAMILY NEW YEAR'S EVE: Movie screening, music, photo booth and beachball drop. 9 a.m.-noon. $5-$7. Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Pkwy. discovereagan.com.

Dec. 31/ NEW YEAR'S EVE ON ICE: 2:30-10 p.m. $8. John Rose Minnesota Oval, 2661 Civic Center Drive, Roseville. 651-792-7007.

Dec. 31/ SKYWAY NEW YEAR'S EVE: Music, body painting, carnival games, psychic readings and more. 7 p.m. $25. Skyway Theatre, 711 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 612-333-6100.

Dec. 31-Jan. 1/ NOON YEARS EVE: Entertainment, craft making, animal enrichment and confetti drop. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 31-Jan. 1. $1-$2. Como Park Zoo, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul. 651-487-8200.