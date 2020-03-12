– Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was taken to a hospital for evaluation after he left Wednesday night’s 89-64 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten tournament because of what was diagnosed as a common cold.

Hoiberg was in visible discomfort on the bench. Doc Sadler took over after Hoiberg, a former Timberwolves player and executive, left the floor in the second half.

The Cornhuskers (7-25), who finished their first season under Hoiberg on a 17-game losing streak, did not make any players or coaches available to the media after the loss. The school announced Hoiberg was checked by medical personnel before the game, and then became ill later. He was taken a hospital, where he was diagnosed with a cold and released, according to the school.

The Big Ten is closing the rest of the tournament to fans over fears of exposure to the coronavirus.

The 11th-seeded Hoosiers (20-12) will play sixth-seeded Penn State (21-10) in the second round Thursday night.

Indiana coach Archie Miller chose to send his players back to the hotel instead of to interview room after hearing the news about the NBA suspending its season over concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg called a play in the first half vs. Indiana, but he departed in the second half because of illness.

“I think right now for our players, it’s, ‘Let’s get cleaned up, let’s get out of here, and let’s get back to the hotel where we can keep our group kind of tight and move forward with tomorrow,’ ” he said. “They’re not going to have a whole lot of answers about what’s going on anyway.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS