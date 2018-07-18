A truck hauling hogs crashed late Wednesday morning near Mankato, and many of the animals were blocking traffic as they lumbered about, authorities said.
The truck veered off the ramp shortly after 10 a.m. from westbound Hwy. 14 to southbound Hwy. 169 in North Mankato, according to the State Patrol.
As the noon hour drew near, the Minnesota Department of Transportation was keeping southbound Hwy. 169 shut down near the crash site as responders attempted to round up the hogs.
There were 20 to 30 hogs in the truck’s trailer, said Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson.
At least one person was injured in the crash, Christianson said.
The patrol has yet to say how the wreck occurred.
