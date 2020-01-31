ELON, N.C. — Eli Pemberton had 26 points as Hofstra routed Elon 86-63 on Thursday night.
Desure Buie had 18 points and 11 assists for Hofstra (16-7, 7-3 Colonial Athletic Conference). Isaac Kante added 16 points and Jalen Ray had 14 as Hofstra hit a season-high 15 3-pointers.
Marcus Sheffield II had 21 points for the Phoenix (6-17, 2-8). Hunter Woods added 16 points and Chuck Hannah had seven rebounds.
The Pride improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. Hofstra defeated Elon 102-75 on Jan. 4. Hofstra matches up against William & Mary on the road on Saturday. Elon faces Northeastern at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Milwaukee hosts Denver following Middleton's 51-point showing
Denver Nuggets (33-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (41-6, first in the Eastern Conference)Milwaukee; Friday, 9 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the…
Wolves
Minnesota takes on Los Angeles, looks to break 10-game slide
Minnesota Timberwolves (15-32, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-15, third in the Western Conference)Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Minnesota…
Vikings
The glitz of Super Bowl heads to a blue-collar part of Miami
Rashad Fenton used to work at Hard Rock Stadium.
Wolves
Nikola Jokic carries short-handed Nuggets past Jazz 106-100
Nikola Jokic is raising another aspect of his game — his voice.
Vikings
How to bet on the Super Bowl as legal sport betting spreads
With legal sports betting continuing to spread in the U.S., this year's Super Bowl is likely to be among the most wagered-on championship games ever.