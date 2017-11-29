Wednesday night's biggest nonconference home game for the Gophers in years was already played in a super-hyped atmosphere.

Then Amir Coffey set Twitter afire when he wound up with his own rebound with under a minute to play in the first half and made the basket - while sitting down on the Williams Arena court.

Amir Coffey with the basket while sitting on the floorï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/hK5Noonkxi — College Town™ (@CollegeT0wn) November 30, 2017

What is it with these Hopkins kids and their flair for the posterior put-backs?

We've seen this sort of shot before. Blake Hoffarber became a household name in 2005 when, in the state championship game vs. Eastview, a loose ball wound up in his hands while sliding backwards on his backside and he made the bucket to force a second overtime.

Hoffarber's shot, of course, had much more on the line (the Royals would go on to win the state title) and was from a severe angle. It also won the future Gophers guard an ESPY.