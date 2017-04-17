Mayor Betsy Hodges will give a speech Monday night titled “One Minneapolis in the Time of Trump.”

The speech is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Shir Tikvah Congregation synagogue in south Minneapolis.

With city elections coming in November, Hodges has worked to position herself as an opponent of the Trump administration for months.

She mentioned the new president six times in the December speech she gave announcing her re-election bid.

“We know that progressive cities like Minneapolis, and those of us who love them and tend to them, will be under attack under President Trump,” she said. “We know because he’s told us: he has already threatened to strip federal funding from cities that refuse to help him round up immigrants and break up families.”

She said then that under Trump, “racial equity will be under attack by white supremacy,” that “inclusive growth will be under attack by crony capitalism,” resistance to climate change “will be under attack by the fossil-fuel industry,” and transgender people, LGBT people, immigrants and Muslims will also be under attack.

And Hodges said she is the mayor the city needs to play defense against these various attacks.

“I will not waver in my defense of our city against Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Mike Pence, or anyone who sets their sights on us and comes after our people,” she said in December.

Others running for Minneapolis mayor include Nekima Levy-Pounds, Raymond Dehn, Tom Hoch and Jacob Frey.