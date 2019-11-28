7 p.m. Thursday and Friday • 3M Arena at Mariucci • FSN, 103.5-FM/1130-AM both nights

Surging North Dakota a handful

Gophers at a glance: The Gophers (5-6-3) put together what might have been their best showing of the season by taking four of six points against Wisconsin at home last weekend. Goalie Jack LaFontaine stopped 77 of the 81 shots he faced. Coach Bob Motzko wasn’t sure of the status of freshman forward Jack Perbix, who left Saturday’s game because of an unspecified injury.

Fighting Hawks at a glance: No. 3 North Dakota (10-1-2) has a nine-game unbeaten streak — currently the longest in the country. The only blemishes on the Fighting Hawks’ record are a 4-4 tie and a 2-1 loss at No. 1 Minnesota State Mankato and a 1-1 tie at No. 4 Denver. North Dakota, coming off a 4-2 and 2-1 overtime sweep of St. Cloud State, is led by junior forward Jordan Kawaguchi, who has four goals and 14 assists. Goalie Adam Scheel ranks fourth nationally with a 1.52 goals-against average.

Randy Johnson