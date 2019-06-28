Fox Sports North's 14th annual Hockey Day Minnesota is coming to Parade Stadium in Minneapolis in January 2020, and for the first time it will include an NHL alumni game.

Six outdoor games will be played at the historic site next door to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden: two girls's game on Jan. 16 (Holy Angels vs. Minneapolis and Grand Rapids-Greenway vs. Blake); the NHL alumni game on Jan. 17; and two boys' games (Warroad vs. Minneapolis and Blaine vs. Blake) and a Gophers women's game on Jan. 18. The Jan. 18 games will be televised on FSN.

Three ex-Gophers make Pan Am roster

Former Gophers volleyball players Sarah (Wilhite) Parsons, Samantha Seliger-Swenson and Hannah Tapp made the 12-member Team USA roster for the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Aug. 7-11. This marks the first USA international competition for Seliger-Swenson; Parsons and Tapp have been on previous national team circuits.

News services