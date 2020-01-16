Former Fox Sports North studio hosts Jamie Hersch (now with NHL Network) and Jenny Taft (FS1) are returning to help anchor FSN's 16 hours of coverage of Hockey Day Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Beyond the games, FSN plans several feature stories, including pieces on the history of Hockeytown, USA (Warroad) and the story of a teenage girl who received a heart transplant at 3 months old and has now been cleared to play hockey.

FSN's coverage starts at 9 a.m. Here's the TV schedule for the games.

9:30 a.m.: Warroad vs. Minneapolis (Boys) from Parade Stadium -- FSN

1 p.m.: Blaine vs. Blake (Boys) from Parade Stadium -- FSN

4 p.m.: Minnesota Duluth vs. St Cloud State from the Herb Brooks Center -- FSN+

4:30 p.m.: Gophers women vs. Ohio State from Parade Stadium -- FSN

8 p.m.: Wild vs. Dallas Stars from Xcel Energy Center -- FSN