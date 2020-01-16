Beyond the games, FSN plans several feature stories, including pieces on the history of Hockeytown, USA (Warroad) and the story of a teenage girl who received a heart transplant at 3 months old and has now been cleared to play hockey.
FSN's coverage starts at 9 a.m. Here's the TV schedule for the games.
9:30 a.m.: Warroad vs. Minneapolis (Boys) from Parade Stadium -- FSN
1 p.m.: Blaine vs. Blake (Boys) from Parade Stadium -- FSN
4 p.m.: Minnesota Duluth vs. St Cloud State from the Herb Brooks Center -- FSN+
4:30 p.m.: Gophers women vs. Ohio State from Parade Stadium -- FSN
8 p.m.: Wild vs. Dallas Stars from Xcel Energy Center -- FSN
