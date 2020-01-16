Hockey Day Minnesota

Games are scheduled for Parade Stadium unless noted.

Thursday

• 6 p.m. Holy Angels vs. Minneapolis (girls)

• 8 p.m. Grand Rapids/Greenway vs. Blake (girls)

Friday

• 6 p.m. State of Hockey women’s all-star game

• 7:30 p.m. NHL alumni game

Saturday (televised live on FSN unless noted)

• 9:30 a.m. Warroad vs. Minneapolis (boys)

• 1 p.m. Blaine vs. Blake (boys)

• 4 p.m. Minnesota Duluth vs. St. Cloud State (men), Herb Brooks Center in St. Cloud (televised on FSN Plus)

• 4:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Gophers (women)

• 8 p.m. Wild vs. Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center

NOTE: Nearby Parade Ice Garden and its two rinks is the indoor “Plan B” should the outdoor ice be deemed unplayable because of snow or cold, said Mike MacMillan, the event’s co-chair.