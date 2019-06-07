Turns out, Scott Sandelin isn’t going anywhere.

Minnesota Duluth announced Friday that is has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the coach, who has led the Bulldogs to three NCAA championships, including the past two. The extension runs through the 2024-25 season. The Duluth News-Tribune reported Sandelin will be paid a base salary of $400,000 next season.

Sandelin, 54, interviewed with the Anaheim Ducks for their head-coaching job on Monday.

“I want to publicly thank [athletic director] Josh Berlo and [Chancellor] Lendley Black for their continued support and commitment to our men’s hockey program,’’ Sandelin said in a statement. “I am so fortunate to work with a great coaching and support staff and some tremendous student-athletes. We have worked hard to build a culture of excellence both on and off the ice, and I look forward to being a part of that in the years to come.’’

Sandelin completed his 19th season as Bulldogs in April with a 3-0 victory over Massachusetts in the NCAA championship game in Buffalo, N.Y. That gave the Bulldogs back-to-back championships to go along with their 2-1 victory over Notre Dame in the 2018 title game in St. Paul. Minnesota Duluth’s first national title came in 2011, also in St. Paul, with a 3-2 overtime triumph over Michigan.

Shortly after the season, Sandelin said he planned on remaining at UMD for a long time, though also saying he would listen if an NHL team called. That call came, but he opted to stay in Duluth. Sandelin’s base salary in his previous contract maxed out $350,000 in 2020-21.

“This agreement further extends the exceptional leadership of Scott Sandelin and his staff,’’ Berlo said in a statement. “UMD men’s hockey, with Coach Sandelin at the helm, has established itself as the model program over the last decade through competitive excellence, academic achievement and community engagement while also facilitating great success of former Bulldog student athletes in the NHL. I could not be more excited for our team, alumni, fans, campus, University system, and community to continue this tradition of excellence and source of pride for Bulldog Country and the State of Hockey.’’

With a 369-311-87 career record, Sandelin has the most victories in Minnesota Duluth history and has won more games than any other coach in the NCHC (76-55-13 in six seasons). The Hibbing, Minn., native and former North Dakota and NHL defenseman has led the Bulldogs to five NCAA Frozen Four berths and appearances in the past three championship games. Among active coaches, only Boston College’s Jerry York, with five, has more NCAA titles than Sandelin.

Sandelin's winning percentage in NCAA tournament play -- .778 off a 21-6 record -- is the best of any active head coach and trails only the late Herb Brooks (.889 for the Gophers) and Vic Heyliger (.800 at Michigan) among all NCAA coaches.

Friday’s announcement is the latest in a busy spring for Sandelin, who in April was named coach of the U.S. team for World Junior Championship this winter.