LARAMIE, Wyo. — Alex Hobbs scored a career-high 24 points off the bench to help Boise State rally late for a 67-62 win over Wyoming on Tuesday night.
Boise State (16-8, 8-4 Mountain West Conference) trailed 53-51 after Jake Hendricks made 1 of 2 from the foul line. Hobbs then made back-to-back 3-pointers around a Hunter Maldonado jump shot and the Broncos never trailed again.
Hobbs finished 10-of-15 shooting, Justinian Jessup scored 16, Max Rice 12 and RJ Williams collected 13 rebounds. The Broncos have won five straight and remain tied for second place in MWC play with Colorado State (17-8, 8-4).
Maldonado led the Cowboys (6-18, 1-11) with 17 points, Kenny Foster scored 12 and Jake Hendricks 11.
