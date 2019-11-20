– After years of wrangling over the future of the butter-yellow house in Austria where Hitler was born, authorities have decided to turn the building into a police station, in a bid to make it less of a magnet for neo-Nazis.

With the move, announced by Austria's interior minister Tuesday, authorities hope to send a message to supporters of far-right extremism that the three-story building in downtown Braunau am Inn, near Austria's border with Germany, will not be a shrine to Hitler.

"The future use of the house by the police should send an unmistakable signal that the role of this building as a memorial to the Nazis been permanently revoked," said Interior Minister Wolfgang Peschorn.

The building has posed a problem for authorities for seven decades. The owner had refused for years to renovate it, making tenants hard to find. Admirers of Hitler, born there in 1889, kept returning.

The Interior Ministry took over the main lease from the family that owned the building in 1972 to ensure it had the final say on the use of the building. In 1984, the government sought to acquire the building from Gerlinde Pommer, a descendant of the original owners, who by that time had sole possession of the property, but she refused to sell.

At the same time, she also refused to invest in the building, making it difficult for the government to find a tenant who met the requirement to use it only for administrative, educational or social services purposes. In 2017, the government seized the building from Pommer, bringing an end to the dispute.

A redesign competition for the building's new purpose will begin this month, with work on the building to start next year, Peschorn said.

The competition will be open to architects from across the European Union in hopes of finding a concept that will ensure the "innovative use and function of the space." The winner will be announced in 2020, the Interior Ministry said.

Over the years, the house has served as a makeshift museum, a school and a library. For more than three decades, an organization offering support and integration assistance for people with disabilities ran a workshop in the building, but the group moved out in 2011 because the owner refused to bring the building up to code.

Fascination with Hitler continues unabated more than 70 years since World War II. After the war, veterans from Austria and Germany flocked to the house, especially on Hitler's birthday. Although the neo-Nazi supporters had dwindled recently, the house remained under constant surveillance for potential problems.