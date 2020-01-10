– As Puerto Rico weathers devastating earthquakes, the island is still awaiting more than $18 billion in federal funding that was designated after hurricanes that struck more than two years ago.

The holdup has continued past a congressionally mandated deadline last fall for more than $8 billion of the aid to be officially announced. As aftershocks continue to shake the U.S. territory following a 6.4-magnitude earthquake Tuesday morning, Democrats are questioning whether the federal government will give Puerto Rico what it needs to recover this time.

“I think it puts a considerable burden on the administration to show good faith,” said Rep. David Price, D-N.C. “And in this case, good faith involves not just responding to this latest disaster, but cleaning up from the previous one as well.”

President Donald Trump’s opposition to sending aid to Puerto Rico stalled a major nationwide disaster relief bill last year. Trump repeatedly said that his concerns about sending more money to the island were related to its history of corruption and mismanagement of funds.

But the federal government still has not released about $18 billion in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) disaster relief funding allocated for various needs on the island, including restoration projects and repairs to the electrical grid. Puerto Rico was ravaged by back-to-back hurricanes in September 2017, with Hurricane Maria killing about 3,000 people and causing widespread devastation.

HUD officials and the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) have defended the administration’s response to Puerto Rico. Trump approved an emergency declaration for the island on Tuesday, which will allow for $5 million to be spent on emergency services in response to the earthquake.

Larger amounts could follow if the island’s governor requests a major disaster declaration.

“This administration has been working to support recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and will continue to do so. Over $90 billion has been forecast to be spent on Puerto Rico recovery relief, which is unprecedented,” said OMB spokesman Chase Jennings.

The $90 billion figure — which Trump has claimed has already been given to the island for hurricane response — actually reflects an estimate of Puerto Rico’s needs over about the next two decades.

A group of Democrats, led by Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., sent a letter to HUD Secretary Ben Carson on Tuesday pressing for the release of the additional money.

“Not only does it defy common sense to withhold these overdue funds now, when the Island just suffered an earthquake, but doing so is immoral and illegal,” Velázquez said in a statement.

A senior HUD official said the agency was approaching the issue “in a prudent manner with strong financial controls in place to mitigate the risk to federal taxpayers.”