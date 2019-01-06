Inver Grove Heights police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Saturday evening, then fled the scene.

Officers responded to the intersection of 80th Street E. and Blaine Avenue E. just before 6 p.m., where they were flagged down by a passerby who found a woman lying in the road, police said. Resuscitation efforts failed and the 55-year-old woman died before making it to Regions Hospital.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the driver. Anyone who traveled in either direction on 80th Street, east of Blaine Avenue, around 5:52 p.m. or has information on the crash should contact Inver Grove Heights police at 651-450-2530.

Traffic remains open, but is being diverted to the eastbound lanes. “If you go through the area, proceed with caution,” police posted on the department Facebook page.

The State Patrol is on site conducting a crash reconstruction. A passing resident reported that a pair of shoes were left lying in the street.

The incident continued a deadly weekend for pedestrians in the Twin Cities metro. Four people have died over the last 48 hours while trying to cross local roadways.