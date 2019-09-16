TOWN OF DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County sheriff's deputies are looking for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into an Amish buggy, injured a man and killed his horse.
Authorities say 20-year-old Joseph King, the horse and buggy were thrown into the ditch in the crash in the Town of Darlington early Sunday.
WISC-TV reports King suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The horse died in the crash and the buggy was severely damage.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
18 people charged in two violent group robberies in downtown Minneapolis
Investigators spent nearly a month trying to identify suspects and solve the cases.
South Metro
Babette Gross, who once met Al Capone, died at 94
Babette Joyce Gross of St. Louis Park died the way she lived, with a generally sunny disposition.Dementia began to take a toll on her nearly…
St. Paul
Brothers charged in shooting death of off-duty St. Paul firefighter
Brothers charged with 2nd-degree intentional murder.
St. Paul
With $1.1 billion in assets, the St. Paul-based Otto Bremer Trust is expanding to Montana and western Wisconsin
Foundation's reach grows in Wisconsin, Montana.
National
Minnesota officer fatally shoots man during fight
A police officer in Minnesota fatally shot a man after the man rear-ended the officer's marked SUV, then got out of his car and started fighting with the officer, authorities said.