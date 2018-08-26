KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Recent form, series history, Minnesota United’s struggles on the road this season… all of them suggested that earning a result in Saturday’s match at Sporting Kansas City would be a tall order.

Indeed it was, as Sporting KC came away with a 2-0 victory on a steamy night at Children’s Mercy Park in front of 19,345 fans.

As for all those factors working against the Loons:

- Sporting KC entered on a three-match winning streak where it hadn’t conceded a goal (and extended the shutout and win streak to four). Minnesota United hadn’t won in four matches, including three losses.

- The Loons had only one win away from home; Sporting KC had only lost twice in its home park. .

- The visiting team is winless in this series since Minnesota United joined MLS.

Minnesota United forward Mason Toye (23) loses control of the ball as Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler (5) defends

- Sporting KC owned a commanded 11-1 edge on aggregate in the first three MLS matches in Kansas City.

All of those figures were even more lopsided by the time the Loons left the field.

Minnesota United (9-15-2) didn’t see much of the ball in the first half, yet it still generated the best scoring opportunity. A corner kick in stoppage time found its way to forward Mason Toye just a few yards from goal. Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia was up to the challenge, and the Loons couldn’t find a way to put the ball in the back of the net in the ensuing scramble.

It was also successful at locking down Sporting KC (13-6-6) in the final third. Many of the home side’s shots came from distance, and both of goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth’s first-half saves were routine.

Minnesota United left that defensive efficiency in the locker room.

Sporting KC forward Yohan Croizet came off the bench to start the second half and made an immediate impact. Croizet found space at the top of the 18-yard box, took a pass from winger Johnny Russell and scored in the 47th minute.

The Loons responded over the next 10 minutes with some sustained possession and scoring chances. A decisive counterattack in the 54th minute resulted in another good look for Toye, but his shot sailed just over the crossbar.

Sporting KC put the game away in the 62nd minute, when Russell picked out Diego Rubio, who scored to make it 2-0.

Minnesota United tested Melia a couple times down the stretch, and even thudded a shot off the crossbar, but had nothing to show for it.

The Loons remain in ninth place in the Western Conference with 29 points, eight points out of a playoff spot. Any hope of a postseason push will have to start with a win in the club’s next match on Sept. 12 at D.C. United.

Etc

Defender Eric Miller left the match with an injury in the 33rd minute. He was replaced by Jerome Thiesson, who made his first appearance for the Loons since May. A starter at the beginning of the season, Thiesson had been sidelined by a series of injuries.