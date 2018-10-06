HISTORY OF CAREER PASSING LEADER

There have been nine career leaders in passing yards since the NFL began keeping track of non-scoring statistics in 1932.

Years record was held Total yards (current rank)

x-1. Arnie Herber 11 (1932-43) 8,041 (213th)

2. Sammy Baugh 16 (1943-59) 21,886 (94th)

3. Bobby Layne Four (1959-64) 26,768 (65th)

4. Y.A. Tittle Two (1964-66) 33,070 (36th)

5. Johnny Unitas 10 (1966-76) 40,239 (19th)

6. Fran Tarkenton 19 (1976-95) 47,003 (11th)

7. Dan Marino 12 (1995-2007) 61,361 (4th)

8. Brett Favre Seven (2007-14) 71,838 (2nd)

9. Peyton Manning Since 2014 71,940 (1st)

And coming as soon as Monday night …

10. Drew Brees — 71,740 (3rd)

x-Stats from Herber’s first two seasons aren’t included because the NFL didn’t start keeping track of non-scoring stats until 1932.