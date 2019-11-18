Several months after it closed its doors, the James J. Hill Center in downtown St. Paul has been listed for sale.

The nearly century-old building, located on the corner of 4th Street and Kellogg Boulevard across the street from Rice Park, had served as a free reference library and event center before it officially closed to the public in early July due to financial challenges.

The 40,000-square-foot building, which is run as a privately funded nonprofit, is clad in marble and features a grand two-story reading room with large sandstone pillars. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. According to Ramsey County property records, the center’s estimated value is about $3.1 million.

Jerry Driessen and Frank Sherwood from the CBRE Minneapolis real estate firm will be responsible for the sale and marketing of the property.

“We are very excited to begin our team’s relationship with the James J. Hill Center and honored we were awarded this listing,” Driessen said, in a statement. “This property is a historic institution in St. Paul and has never been for sale prior to this. This is truly a unique and once in a lifetime opportunity to own a world-class library.”

The James J. Hill Reference Library was founded in 1921 and was originally a gift from railroad mogul James J. Hill who wanted the building to be an authoritative source of reference books. In 1976, the board that supervised the library decided to have it specialize in business reference services. In 2013, the name of the nonprofit and building was changed to the James J. Hill Center to reflect the additional program and services the center made available outside its library offerings.

Most recently, the center has served as a space for weddings, concerts and other events like 1 Million Cups St. Paul, a weekly pitch practice and networking meetup for early stage startups.

Despite its growth of services, the James J. Hill Center struggled financially with its board deciding to close the building to the public as of July 3 as the center’s future was discussed.

“Over the past three years the James J. Hill Center has significantly increased its programming and community impact while actively supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Minnesota,” the board said, in a statement on its website around the time of its closure. “As a privately funded nonprofit, our ability to provide these services to the public for free is not sustainable. We continue to be challenged to develop a financial model that can deliver the original intent while being fiscally responsible for the ongoing operating costs of the organization and necessary capital investments in the historic structure.”

Twitter: @nicolenorfleet