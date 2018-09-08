ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska company says changing ice conditions in the North Slope area have allowed it to make a bulk fuel delivery to Prudhoe Bay by barge for the first time.
KTUU-TV reported Thursday that Colville Inc. says that the single trip carried 2 million gallons (8 million liters) of fuel.
The fuel took 70 hours to unload before it was moved to a tank farm in the community of Deadhorse.
A statement by Colville says that fuel for North Slope oil field operations is typically delivered over land by trucks pulling 53-foot (16-meter) tankers from a refinery in Valdez to Deadhorse, a roughly 850-mile (1,368-kilometer) trip.
Colville says it makes 2,000 of those trips each year, each hauling nearly 10,000 gallons (37,854 million liters) of diesel.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.