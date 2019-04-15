When executive Mark Tritton and his wife moved to the Twin Cities in 2016 they were looking for a home that their young-adult children, who live on the West Coast, would love to visit.

“We wanted a place where the kids and their friends would be welcome — a home not just a house,” he said.

They found what they were seeking in a turn-of-the-century home rich in character in Minneapolis’ historic Lowry Hill neighborhood.

“We fell in love with the beauty of the house,” said Tritton, including its original herringbone wood floors, four fireplaces and leaded-glass windows and doors. “They add beautiful character to each room. The dentil work in the fireplace detail is spectacular.”

The 7,758-square-foot house was built in 1901 for Fred Boardman, a Canadian-born lawyer then serving as Hennepin County Attorney. By the 1920s, it was owned by real estate broker Charles Chadbourn, who is credited for coining the term “Realtor.”

Who designed the house is lost to history. Style-wise, “It’s Federal meets Victorian,” said Tritton. “It’s definitely stately.” The house had been well-maintained and updated structurally and mechanically, but its dark Tuscan-inspired 1990s interiors were looking dated.

This 1901 house in Lowry Hill is on the market for $2.95 million.

“It was very nice for its time,” he said. “We had a fun vision for it. We wanted to bring modern freshness without stripping its character.”

With that in mind, the couple embarked on a whole-house renovation, working with MDS Remodeling, Wayzata.

The kitchen, which was completely gutted, is now as bright and modern as anything on the Luxury Home Tour. The centerpiece is a 14.5-foot island with a waterfall top of Cararra marble. Top-of-the-line appliances, “touch handles on everything” and sleek new cabinets, including a concealed refrigerator, pantry and appliance cupboard completed the transformation.

The couple also wanted to create the ultimate owners’ retreat for themselves. Their large bedroom suite, which takes up half the second floor, includes a dressing room, a sitting room with fireplace, a new spa-like bath with a soaking tub, walk-in shower, marble accent wall and heated floors, plus a new upstairs laundry room.

The Trittons also tweaked the main-level floor plan. A dark hearth room off the kitchen is now a light-filled space for casual dining. The original dining room is now a family room/TV room; a new formal dining room is across the hall. “The left side of the house is more casual; the right is more formal,” said Tritton.

His favorite spot is the south-facing sunny conservatory. “I love to hang out in that room. That’s where we read magazines, have coffee. The house is bathed in light all day long.”

The updated home is “stunning,” said real estate agent Julie Regan, Lakes Sotheby’s. “They kept the integrity of the original details and took it to the next level.”

“It’s been “a labor of love,” said Tritton. But now that the restoration is complete, he and his wife are ready to downsize. “It’s a lot of home for two people.” And their children’s careers now make it more difficult for them to visit the Twin Cities. “We travel more to our kids,” he said.

So they’ve put the house on the market for $2.95 million. “Our hope is a family will take it. There’s a playhouse in the yard that’s a mini model of the house.”

Other features:

• Five bedrooms and five bathrooms, all freshly updated.

• Large corner lot.

• Walking distance to city lakes, shops and restaurants.

• Study/library on the second floor.

• Finished third floor (now used as a jewelry design studio).

• Lower-level suite with a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bath. “It’s a home within a home — that could be used for a teen, a parent or a nanny,” said Tritton.

Julie Regan, 612-230-3159, Lakes Sotheby’s, has the listing.