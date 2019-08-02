JERSEY CITY, N.J. — His mom says Bruce Springsteen's son is becoming a firefighter in Jersey City.
Patti Scialfa on Thursday posted congratulations to their youngest child, Sam, on Instagram. She wrote that "you followed your dreams." She told her son to "stay safe" and "love your brave heart!"
The 25-year-old took the civil service exam to become a firefighter in New Jersey's second-largest city in March.
He has served as a volunteer firefighter in Colts Neck.
Springsteen and Scialfa have three children.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Vexed with minority status and rancor, GOP lawmakers retire
The House's only black Republican has become the latest GOP lawmaker to say he won't seek reelection next year, jolting the party's efforts to appeal to minority voters and wounding its already uphill chances of regaining House control.
National
West Virginia police fatally shoot man, wound woman
West Virginia State police have released the identity of a man shot and killed by officers responding to a report of domestic violence.
National
Trump denounces Dems at rally, plays down race
President Donald Trump used a revved-up rally in Cincinnati to tear into the Democrats he has been elevating as his new political foils, attacking four liberal congresswomen of color and their party's urban leaders, while also directing fire at those he could be facing in 2020.
National
His mom says Bruce Springsteen's son is firefighter
His mom says Bruce Springsteen's son is becoming a firefighter in Jersey City.
National
Health care comes in focus, this time as risk for Democrats
Democratic presidential candidates are split over eliminating employer-provided health insurance under "Medicare for All."