Minnesota employers went on a hiring spree in November and December that accounted two-thirds of the jobs they added all year.

Employers added 11,900 jobs in December, according to a preliminary estimate released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The state’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent a month earlier.

The agency also revised its estimate of job adds in November to 12,700 from the preliminary figure of 5,000 it announced last month.

“The Minnesota labor market had a strong finish to the year, adding 24,600 jobs in the final two months,” DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy said in a statement.

The performance gave a huge boost to the state’s full-year results, which amounted to 37,102 job additions, or an increase of 1.3 percent. That brought Minnesota much closer to the performance of the nation as a whole, which saw job growth in 2016 of 1.4 percent.

Government and construction jobs led the end-of-year hiring spree. But it was the education and health services sectors that led hiring in the state for all of 2016, with about 18,600 new jobs.

Trade, transportation and utilities employers added about 9,000 jobs and professional and business services added about 8,300. Construction added 7,400 for the year.

For much of 2016, Minnesota’s job growth significantly trailed the national pace, chiefly because the state held a stronger position with lower unemployment and higher labor participation. Through November, Minnesota’s job growth in 2016 was a half-percentage point behind the nation’s.

Also through November, the state was averaging about 2,700 new jobs a month. But the kick at the end of the year brought the full-year monthly average to about 3,100 jobs a month.

Leisure and hospitality employers cut about 6,000 jobs during the year and manufacturers trimmed about 1,900.

Rochester showed the fastest job growth of the state’s metropolitan areas, with a 2.6 percent jump in 2016.

St. Cloud was next with a 2.3 percent job. The Twin Cities experienced a 1.4 percent improvement in jobs, slightly faster than the state as a whole. Duluth and Mankato experienced marginal job growth in 2016.