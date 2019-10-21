LAS VEGAS — The hip-hop music producer Mally Mall has pleaded guilty in Las Vegas to operating a prostitution enterprise disguised as an escort business.

The 44-year-old whose legal name is Jamal Rashid entered his plea Monday in a federal criminal case that became public following an FBI raid at his Las Vegas home in September 2014.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich (tru-TAN'-itsh) says Rashid pleaded guilty to one charge of using an interstate facility to aid unlawful activity.

The agreement calls for a prison sentence of from one month to 33 months.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware scheduled sentencing for Jan. 21.

Prosecutors and Rashid's defense attorney, David Chesnoff, say Rashid won't have to register as a sex offender.