NEW YORK — Christian Hinckson had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists as Manhattan defeated Iona 72-49 on Sunday.
Nehemiah Mack had 15 points for Manhattan (9-10, 5-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Tykei Greene added 12 points. Warren Williams had seven rebounds.
Iona totaled 14 second-half points, a season low for the team.
E.J. Crawford had 17 points for the Gaels (5-12, 3-7). Tajuan Agee added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Ross had 13 points.
Manhattan faces Niagara at home on Friday. Iona plays Quinnipiac on the road on Friday.
