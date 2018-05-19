INDIANAPOLIS — James Hinchcliffe sat in his car as time expired Saturday in Indianapolis 500 qualifying.
Pippa Mann wasn't fast enough to make the 33-car field.
Now both have been bumped out of the May 27 race.
For the first time since 2011, two cars that made qualifying attempts failed to make the 33-car starting grid.
Mann struggled all week to find the speed and fell well short of James Davison, who had the slowest four-lap average of 224.798 mph.
Hinchcliffe, meanwhile, only made one official attempt — the first one after a rain delay of 2 hours, 20 minutes. He got back on the track in the final half-hour but pitted because of a tire vibration before taking the green flag.
