NORMAL, Ill. — Jaycee Hillsman had a season-high 23 points as Illinois State topped Indiana State 74-67 on Saturday night. Zach Copeland added 20 points for the Redbirds.
Keith Fisher III had 13 points and nine rebounds for Illinois State (8-16, 3-9 Missouri Valley Conference).
Jordan Barnes had 21 points for the Sycamores (14-9, 7-5), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Bronson Kessinger added 10 points. Christian Williams had six rebounds.
The Redbirds evened the season series against the Sycamores with the win. Indiana State defeated Illinois State 65-52 on Jan. 11. Illinois State plays Northern Iowa on the road on Wednesday. Indiana State plays Bradley on the road on Wednesday.
