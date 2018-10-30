LOS ANGELES — Hilary Duff is celebrating the birth of her daughter.
The 31-year-old actress and singer and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, announced the news Monday on Instagram . Banks Violet Bair was born on Oct. 25.
Duff wrote "this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!"
Duff has a son from her previous marriage to former professional hockey player Mike Comrie.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Books
Cynthia Nixon among readers at Ursula K. Le Guin tribute
The latest speech by Cynthia Nixon was political and literary.
National
Saudi ties to US colleges come under mounting scrutiny
U.S. colleges and universities have received more than $350 million from the Saudi government this decade, yet some are rethinking their arrangements in the wake of the killing of a journalist that has ignited a global uproar against the oil-rich nation.
National
Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to border week before midterms
The Pentagon said it's sending 5,200 troops to the Southwest border in an extraordinary military operation ordered up just a week before midterm elections in which President Donald Trump has put a sharp focus on Central American migrants moving north in slow-moving caravans that are still hundreds of miles from the U.S.
Books
Reviews: 'The Silence of the Girls,' by Pat Barker, and 'Sex, Money, Murder,' by Jonathan Green
The Silence of the Girls By Pat Barker. (Doubleday, 291 pages, $27.95.) Don’t be fooled by the title of this book, which like so…
Books
Review: 'The Clockmaker's Daughter,' by Kate Morton
FICTION: A ghost plays a big role in an English country house filled with secrets.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.