NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Hillary Clinton will speak at this year's Class Day at Yale University.
Class Day is an annual event at the New Haven, Connecticut, university that honors achievements in academic, artistic and athletic fields. Past notable speakers include former Secretary of State John Kerry and former Vice President Joe Biden in 2015.
In a statement Monday, Class Day co-chair and Yale student Josh Hochman says students should emulate Clinton's "life of resilient and courageous service."
Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee for president, graduated from Yale Law School in 1973.
Clinton is scheduled to speak May 20.
