Hillary Clinton is out of the woods and in New York City to catch a Broadway show. So, why not invite her “Saturday Night Live” likeness to dinner?

Clinton was spotted dining out with “SNL” star Kate McKinnon on Wednesday night before she headed out to see Glenn Close in the musical, “Sunset Boulevard,” according to a Page Six report Thursday night. The column even ran a fuzzy snap of the two Hillarys. (Yeah, we’re pretty sure that’s them.)

So Hillary Clinton had dinner with Kate McKinnon last night https://t.co/aaRZgXq6Hb pic.twitter.com/HHp3xjOzBf — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 17, 2017

“Lots of laughter emanated from their table,” said an unnamed source.

Also Read: Hillary Clinton's Pizzagate Diss at Michael Flynn, Explained

According to Page Six, one diner chanted “Lock him up!” in a somewhat tacky show of solidarity, riffing off of Trump’s famed anti-Clinton cheer.

Clinton has been emerging from her post-election fortress of solitude in recent days, tweeting jabs at her former Pizzagate foe Michael Flynn and trolling Trump on his widely reviled (and likely unconstitutional ) travel ban.

She also shared a video message earlier in the month for a women’s conference, saying she “remains convinced that the future is female.” The former secretary of state is also writing a book about her painful loss to Trump in what’s being billed as a collection of personal essays.

Also Read: 'SNL': Kate McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway Pulls 'Fatal Attraction' on CNN's Jake Tapper (Video)

If Clinton keeps at it, McKinnon may have an excuse to put on that pantsuit once again.