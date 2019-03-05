Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and first lady who lost the White House to Donald Trump in 2016, said officially Monday what has been unofficially clear for months: She is not running for president again in 2020.

"I'm not running," Clinton told a New York City television station, News 12. "But I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe."

Clinton, the first woman to win a major-party nomination for president, remains a complicated figure for the Democratic Party as both a trailblazing female leader and also the candidate who was defeated by Trump.

Ahead of the 2020 election, she has been holding private meetings with many of the current and potential presidential candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden, as they seek counsel from her even before she formally ruled out another run.

Four female senators — Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren — and one congresswoman, Tulsi Gabbard, have already jumped into the Democratic primary campaign. The number of female candidates is widely seen as an outgrowth of Clinton's own nomination in 2016.

Hickenlooper joins race

John Hickenlooper, the two-term former Democratic governor of Colorado, entered a crowded presidential field Monday, casting himself as an experienced executive with a record of progressive achievement who can deliver on his party's chief objective: defeating President Donald Trump.

The former geologist-turned-brewer is the second Western governor to join the field of Democratic primary candidates, which has been dominated mostly by senators.

He enters the race with relatively low name recognition compared with potential rivals. But Hickenlooper, 67, is betting that his biography-driven campaign and cultivated brand of progressive pragmatism will help him rise in a wide-open primary field.

"I'm running for president because we need dreamers in Washington, but we also need to get things done," Hickenlooper said in a video announcing his candidacy.

"I've proven again and again I can bring people together to produce the progressive change Washington has failed to deliver."

The governor's strategists hope to build on that identity as a non-Washington candidate. Even that distinction will have to be shared, however, as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee launched his campaign on Friday.