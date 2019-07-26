MEXICO CITY — A towering hill of soap suds floating atop a heavily polluted stream in Mexico has apparently claimed its first victim: A man who stopped to take a selfie fell into the quivering mass and disappeared.
Authorities in the central state of Puebla are still looking for the man who fell into a mound of suds 20 feet (6 meters) high.
The local civil defense office launched a search Monday, using fire hoses to compact the suds and a large fan to try to blow a path into the mass.
It took almost a whole day just to locate his car.
Authorities say excess detergents from homes that drain into streams feeding the Valsequillo reservoir caused the suds to accumulate.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Indonesia's Widodo tells AP he'll push economy, labor reform
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in an interview Friday that he will push ahead with sweeping and potentially unpopular economic reforms, including a more business-friendly labor law, in his final term because he is no longer constrained by politics.
World
Heat, then hail: Weather and travel woes hit Britain, France
The temperature's dropping but Europe's troubles aren't over: A record-busting heat wave gave way Friday to thunderstorms and hailstorms, bringing the Tour de France to a dramatic halt and causing trouble at British airports and beyond on one of the most hectic travel days of the year.
World
Hill of polluted soap suds claims first victim in Mexico
A towering hill of soap suds floating atop a heavily polluted stream in Mexico has apparently claimed its first victim: A man who stopped to take a selfie fell into the quivering mass and disappeared.
World
Libya's coast guard recovers dozens of bodies of migrants
Libya's coast guard recovered dozens of bodies of Europe-bound migrants who perished at sea as search operations continued Friday, a day after up to 150 people, including women and children, went missing and were feared drowned after their boats capsized in the Mediterranean Sea.
World
Man in A$AP Rocky case allegedly hit with bottle, kicked
The man allegedly assaulted by American rapper A$AP Rocky and two other men in Stockholm was kicked while on the ground and hit with a bottle, Swedish prosecutors said in court documents obtained Friday by The Associated Press.