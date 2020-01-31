Hill-Murray scored three unanswered goals to defeat St. Thomas Academy 3-2 in a boys’ hockey game Thursday at Aldrich Arena.

Jared Jensen led the comeback with two goals. The junior forward got the rally started by tipping a shot from Joe Palodichuk past Cadets goaltender Tommy Aitken with 22 seconds left in the second period. Jensen tied the score at 2-2 5:32 into the third period by slamming a rebound into an open net.

Nick Pierre scored the winning goal by firing a wrist shot past Aitken on a breakaway with 4:46 left in the third period. Seamus Regan sent a stretch pass to Pierre at the Cadets’ blue line from deep in his own zone for the assist.

Remington Keopple made 28 saves for the Pioneers, and Aitken finished with 31.

The Cadets jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first 11 minutes. Charlie Killian got the scoring started on the power play at 4:02 of the first period. Jackson Hallum made it 2-0 with 6:25 left in the first period.

East Ridge 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2 (OT): Marco Troje scored 3:57 into overtime to give host Raptors the upset of the Class 2A, No. 3 Raiders. Jack Brown scored for Woodbury with 3:37 left in the first period. Will Weegman responded for the Raiders 25 seconds later. Blake Polifka put the Raptors back in front with 1:55 left in the second period. Jack Nei sent the game into overtime for the Raiders with a power-play goal with nine seconds left in regulation. Connor Dokken made 31 saves for the Raptors.

Lakeville South 4, Rosemount 2: The host Cougars scored two goals in the third period to defeat the Class 2A, No. 6 Irish. Tanner Ludtke broke a 2-2 tie 2:20 into the third period, and Jack Malinski scored an empty-net goal with one second left for the Cougars. Jack Novak and Jack Oelrich scored 1:14 apart in the first period to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead. Connor Kenefick got the Irish on the board with 3:41 left in the second period. Luke Levandowski scored 34 seconds into the third period to tie the score at 2-2. Cody Ticen made 25 saves for the Cougars. Will Tollefson made 23 saves and Mason Campbell had two assists for the Irish.

Blaine 4, Centennial 3 (OT): Carsen Richels scored 40 seconds into overtime to give the Bengals the victory over the visiting Cougars. The Bengals scored two goals in the final six minutes of regulation to force overtime. Finn Loftus scored with 5:31 left to get the Bengals within a goal, and Cole Hansen scored his second of the game with 22 seconds left to tie the score. Ryan Wallin made 36 saves, and Tommy Carls had two assists for the Bengals. Leo Troje made 34 saves and Jack Reimann had two assists for the Cougars.

Eastview 2, Apple Valley 1: Dylan Abboud broke a 1-1 tie 4:28 into the third period to give the Lightning the win over the host Eagles. Jace Larson got the Eagles on the board first with 1:44 left in the first period. Josh Eernisse tied the score for the Lightning 34 seconds later. Evan Melville made 35 saves for the Eagles.

Girls’ hockey

Chisago Lakes 3, South St. Paul 1: Anna Kittleson made 38 saves to help the Class 1A, No. 8 Wildcats upset the Class 1A, No. 3 Packers at Doug Woog Arena. Malia McKinnon and Megan Bye scored in the first period as the Wildcats took a 2-0 lead. Dani Burgen scored 2:59 into the second period to make it 3-0. Ella Reynolds got the Packers on the board with 1:05 left in the third period. Delaney Norman made 25 saves for the Packers.

Minneapolis 4, Holy Angels 3 (OT): Maddy Helmstetter scored 2:44 into overtime to give Minneapolis, which rallied from a 3-1 deficit, the victory over the visiting Stars. Celia Midtbo got the comeback started with 5:39 left in the second period and Lizzie Hamel tied the score at 3-3 for Minneapolis with 1:22 left in regulation. Ana Davis gave Minneapolis a 1-0 lead 3:55 into the game. Madalyn Johnson and Bella LaMere scored 34 seconds apart in the first period to give the Stars a 2-1 lead. Lillian Ziegler scored 22 seconds into the second period to extend the Stars’ lead to 3-1. Molly Taylor made 25 saves and Julia Stevens had two assists for Minneapolis. Celeste Rimstad made 39 saves for the Stars.

Boys’ basketball

Chaska 89, Prior Lake 75: Zach Lea scored 27 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 10 Hawks past the visiting Lakers. Luke Strazzanti and Mahad Faisal had 16 points each, Jack Frick had 14 and Brady Nicholson had 12 for the Hawks. Dawons Garcia led the Lakers with 39 points and Tyree Ihenacho had 15.

St. Paul Harding 79, Minneapolis South 73: Simeon Sharp scored 21 points to lead the Knights past the visiting Tigers. Alex Addai had 17 points for the Knights. Jaylen Blakley led the Tigers with 17 points, Macias Hill had 15, and Sam Bradley had 14.

St. Louis Park 63, Cooper 61: Paris Johnson scored 29 points to lead the Orioles past the host Hawks. Cole Ewald had 14 points for the Orioles. Davion Evans led the Hawks with 15 points.

Girls’ basketball

Wayzata 65, St. Michael-Albertville 61: Annika Stewart scored 24 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 2 Trojans past the host Class 4A, No. 4 Knights. Alivia Arnebeck had 17 points and eight rebounds and Mara Braun had 14 points for the Trojans. Tessa Johnson led the Knights with 23 points and eight rebounds and Mackenzie Kramer had 22 points.

Concordia Academy 71, Mahtomedi 63: Ivane Tensaie scored 34 points to lead the Beacons past the host Zephyrs. Sydney Pelzer had 13 points and Morgan Carlson 11 for the Beacons. Saley Underwood led the Zephyrs with 21 points and Zoie Centers had 10.

