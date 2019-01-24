Candlelight walks
Gateway State Trail, 5-8 p.m. Friday
• A milelong walk starts at Wildwood Elementary School in Stillwater, but participants can join at any time at any point on the candlelit trail. There will be a bonfire to warm and beverages to refresh. (651-231-6968; mndnr.gov/candle)
Lac qui Parle State Park
6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday
• A one-mile trail begins near the entrance to the lower campground and is suitable for hikers of all ages and levels. Drop by any time. Warm up later at a bonfire, and enjoy treats. (1-320-734-4450; mndnr.gov/lacquiparle)
Candlelight ski
Buffalo River State Park
6-9 p.m. Saturday
Candles will light the way from the park picnic area for about one mile to the Minnesota State University Moorhead Regional Science Center. Hot beverages, warming fires and heated buildings will be available at both locations. (1-218-498-2124; mndnr.gov/buffaloriver)
Winter ecology
Fort Snelling State Park
1-2 p.m. Saturday
A naturalist-guided walk will show signs of wildlife in their habitat. Dress for the weather, and meet at the Thomas Savage Visitor Center, which is 2 miles from the park entrance. (612-279-3550; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)
Snowshoe walk
Jay Cooke State Park
1-2:30 p.m. Saturday
Meet at the River Inn Interpretive Center to see a how-to demonstration, and then head for the trail and a milelong walk. Dress for the weather. Child and adult snowshoes are available. Call ahead to reserve them. (1-218-673-7005; mndnr.gov/jaycooke)
Family snowshoeing
French Regional Park
1-2:30 p.m. Saturday
Explore snowbanks, search for animal tracks, and warm up with hot cocoa. Equipment provided. Cost is $6. Call 763-694-7750 to reserve a spot. (threeriversparks.org)
Adaptive ice fishing
Fish Lake Regional Park
1-3 p.m. Sunday
There will be fishing gear, icehouses for warmth, and easily accessible fishing holes. Adapted for individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities. Cost is $8. The program is open to all ages. (763-694-7818, threeriversparks.org)
Fishing for beginners
Fish Lake Regional Park
4-6 p.m. Sunday
Learn about equipment and basic ice and cold weather safety, and try ice fishing. Cost is $8. Call 763-694-7818 to make a reservation. The program is for ages 6 and older. (threeriversparks.org)
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.