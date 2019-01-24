Candlelight walks

Gateway State Trail, 5-8 p.m. Friday

• A milelong walk starts at Wildwood Elementary School in Stillwater, but participants can join at any time at any point on the candlelit trail. There will be a bonfire to warm and beverages to refresh. (651-231-6968; mndnr.gov/candle)

Lac qui Parle State Park

6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday

• A one-mile trail begins near the entrance to the lower campground and is suitable for hikers of all ages and levels. Drop by any time. Warm up later at a bonfire, and enjoy treats. (1-320-734-4450; mndnr.gov/lacquiparle)

Candlelight ski

Buffalo River State Park

6-9 p.m. Saturday

Candles will light the way from the park picnic area for about one mile to the Minnesota State University Moorhead Regional Science Center. Hot beverages, warming fires and heated buildings will be available at both locations. (1-218-498-2124; mndnr.gov/buffaloriver)

Winter ecology

Fort Snelling State Park

1-2 p.m. Saturday

A naturalist-guided walk will show signs of wildlife in their habitat. Dress for the weather, and meet at the Thomas Savage Visitor Center, which is 2 miles from the park entrance. (612-279-3550; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)

Snowshoe walk

Jay Cooke State Park

1-2:30 p.m. Saturday

Meet at the River Inn Interpretive Center to see a how-to demonstration, and then head for the trail and a milelong walk. Dress for the weather. Child and adult snowshoes are available. Call ahead to reserve them. (1-218-673-7005; mndnr.gov/jaycooke)

Family snowshoeing

French Regional Park

1-2:30 p.m. Saturday

Explore snowbanks, search for animal tracks, and warm up with hot cocoa. Equipment provided. Cost is $6. Call 763-694-7750 to reserve a spot. (threeriversparks.org)

Adaptive ice fishing

Fish Lake Regional Park

1-3 p.m. Sunday

There will be fishing gear, icehouses for warmth, and easily accessible fishing holes. Adapted for individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities. Cost is $8. The program is open to all ages. (763-694-7818, threeriversparks.org)

Fishing for beginners

Fish Lake Regional Park

4-6 p.m. Sunday

Learn about equipment and basic ice and cold weather safety, and try ice fishing. Cost is $8. Call 763-694-7818 to make a reservation. The program is for ages 6 and older. (threeriversparks.org)