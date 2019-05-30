Geology hike

Whitewater State Park

6-7 p.m. Friday

• On this hike, travel through time to learn how oceans, glaciers and rivers shaped the Whitewater River Valley. Meet at the Chimney Rock trailhead near the beach. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)

Birding at Bear Head

Bear Head Lake State Park

8-10 a.m. Saturday

• Meet at the park office for a walk in the park with experienced birding guides. Learn how to identify birds by sight and sound. Some binoculars are available. (1-218-235-2520; mndnr.gov/bearhead)

Spider world

Minneopa State Park

7-8 p.m. Saturday

• Spiders keep the world from insect overcrowding. Not all make webs. Learn about Minnesota spiders and their amazing characteristics. (1-507-384-8890; mndnr.gov/minneopa)

Stargazing night

Glacial Lakes State Park

9-10:30 p.m. Saturday

• Meet at the horse camp, weather-permitting. Glacial Lakes Astronomers and Stargazers Society members will be on site to show how to use telescopes and binoculars for sky exploration. (1-320-239-2860; mndnr.gov/glaciallakes)

Wildflower and bird hike

Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday

• Take a relaxed hike with a naturalist. Explore the river, pond, and forest to discover birds and blossoms of the season. Binoculars provided. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org/coon)

Early bird hike

Cross-Hassan Park Reserve

• Hike through the prairie searching for rare birds like bobolinks, Henslow and grasshopper sparrows, and eastern meadowlarks. Bring binoculars or borrow a pair of ours. Reservations required by Saturday. (threeriversparks.org)