SPRINGDALE, Utah — Utah officials say a hiker survived a 100-foot (30.5-meter) fall at Zion National Park.
Officials said Wednesday that the man was in critical condition at a hospital.
Officials say he was coming down from a mountain Tuesday when he slipped near the summit and fell into a narrow ravine. A friend that saw the fall reported it to park officials.
Park medics say it took them nearly two hours to reach the hiker. A rescue team helped lower the man to an area where a helicopter could land.
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Variety
Music
Singing gets lost in Cantus vocal group's 'Sgt. Pepper's' concert
Review: The a cappella ensemble doesn't play to its strength in concert featuring the Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's."
Variety
Inmate's lawyers seek to halt execution citing faulty drug
Lawyers for a condemned Alabama inmate made a series of legal filings Wednesday to try to halt his upcoming execution, arguing there are questions about the sedative that will be used.
National
Florida Georgia Line, Jason Derulo add their voices to ESPN
Country duo Florida Georgia Line and R&B artist Jason Derulo have been tapped to help country singer Hank Williams Jr.'s return to "Monday Night Football."
Variety
Grave of boy who killed himself opened to retrieve computer
Authorities say the grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself after his mother says he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet sought by investigators.
Movies
Review: In 'The Mummy,' Tom Cruise dances with the undead
Of all the CGI-ed supernatural forces slung in Alex Kurtzman's "The Mummy" (and, believe me, there are a lot), none can compete with the spectral…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.