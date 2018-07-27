OAKFIELD, Wis. — A Wisconsin hiker has been found dead after a fall in Fond du Lac County.
Sheriff's officials say the incident happened Friday afternoon at the Oakfield Ledge State Natural Area. The male victim reportedly fell while hiking with a group of friends. His friends were unable to provide an exact location due to the remote area and difficult terrain, but authorities found the group using GPS coordinates from the 911 call.
The incident is being investigated.
The hiker's name is not being released pending notification of family.
