COLUMBUS, Ohio — Federico Higuain had a goal and an assist to help the Columbus Crew beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night.
Higuain rolled a left-footer into an open net to cap the scoring in the 57th minute. Milton Valenzuela, dribbling through the center of the box, had it deflected off his shin to a wide-open Higuain for the wide-open finish.
Gyasi Zardes slipped a left-footer from the top of the 6-yard box inside the post to give the Crew a 1-0 lead in the 17th. Justin Meram crossed it to Higuain at the top of the area, who first-timed it with the outside of his foot to Zardes for the finish past lunging goalkeeper Tim Howard.
Gashi ripped a free kick to make it 1-1 in the 26th minute. Enzo Martinez drew a foul against the Crew's Josh Williams and, before the Columbus defense got set, Gashi bent a shot over the head of the defenders into the far corner of the net.
The Crew (13-9-8) have won five in a row in Columbus, their longest home win streak since 2014.
Colorado (6-17-6) has lost five in a row and is winless since a 2-1 win over San Jose (4-18-8) on Aug. 11.
Colorado played a man down after Deklan Wynn was shown a red card in the 51st.
Columbus outshot the Rapids 22-3.
