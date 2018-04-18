SEATTLE — Washington state's transportation department has apologized for an "inappropriate message" that appeared on one of its traffic signs.
Motorist Ruslan Kozlov tells KCPQ-TV he was driving on Interstate 5 south Tuesday afternoon when he spotted the message "U Suck" on an overhead sign.
The transportation department said it was "clearly a mistake" that was caused by a "training error." The agency says it's taking steps so it doesn't happen again.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Man tells 911 dispatcher he killed friend with baseball bat
A 31-year-old Florida man called 911 in tears, telling the dispatcher that he hit his friend with a baseball bat and killed him.
National
The Latest: Bill Cosby at courthouse for 8th day of retrial
The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial (all times local):
Business
Passengers grabbed onto woman being sucked out Southwest jet's window
A preliminary examination of the blown jet engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that set off a terrifying chain of events and left a businesswoman hanging half outside a shattered window showed evidence of "metal fatigue," according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
Nation
Bird strike forces Southwest jet to make emergency landing
A bird strike forced a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, Tennessee.
Business
New Mexico bank executive killed when jet window shatters mid-flight
Family, friends and community leaders are mourning the death of a bank executive on a Southwest Airlines jet that blew an engine as she was flying home from a business trip to New York.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.