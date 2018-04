SEATTLE — Washington state's transportation department has apologized for an "inappropriate message" that appeared on one of its traffic signs.

Motorist Ruslan Kozlov tells KCPQ-TV he was driving on Interstate 5 south Tuesday afternoon when he spotted the message "U Suck" on an overhead sign.

The transportation department said it was "clearly a mistake" that was caused by a "training error." The agency says it's taking steps so it doesn't happen again.