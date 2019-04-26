Highway 55 in Plymouth has reopened after closing early Friday following a fatal crash in which a pickup truck struck a pedestrian.
The State Patrol website said the pedestrian, who has not been identified, crossed the highway outside a crosswalk at County Road 6 shortly before 4:30 a.m. The person was struck by a westbound Dodge Dakota.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported on Twitter that Hwy. 55 reopened at about 7:30 a.m.
