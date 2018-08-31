The cones and barriers are coming down on Hwy. 169 in Champlin as a massive pavement and bridge reconstruction project nears completion. Some of the highway will be back to two lanes in each direction over the weekend, with remainder opening in the coming weeks.

Drivers in the north metro have been fighting single lane traffic on the highway for more than four months, so relief is definitely in order.

Highways may be busiest outside the metro area, particularly on Sunday and Monday as motorists return home from the Labor Day weekend.

For those staying in town, the State Fair will be the biggest traffic-generating event of the weekend. The fair’s final days often draw the biggest crowds. We’ve already had three daily attendance records this year, so plan for congestion on routes leading to the fairgrounds.

Other crowd-drawing events include the Renaissance Festival in Shakopee, the opening of “Hamilton” at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis and pop star Taylor Swift in concert Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Reduced to two southbound lanes from downtown to 43rd Street. Northbound is two lanes plus a MnPass lane up to 31st Street, then a third general traffic lane open to 3rd Street. MnPass northbound open to 31st Street. This setup will be in place until late 2019. Ramps from northbound I-35W to 11th Street and 5th Avenue, and from 12th Street/4th Avenue to southbound closed.

2. I-94: Reduced to two lanes between Chicago and Portland avenues.

3. Penn Avenue N.: Closed from 23rd to Lowry avenues and 35th to Dowling avenues.

4. Hennepin Avenue S.: Closed from Lake to 36th streets.

5. NE. Broadway Street: Closed from Stinson Boulevard to Industrial Boulevard until fall.

St. Paul

6. Wabasha Street: Closed from Plato Boulevard to Cesar Chavez Street. Westbound Kellogg Blvd. closed 7th Street to Washington Street.

7. Hwy. 149/Smith Avenue: The High Bridge over the Mississippi River is closed until December. Periodic lane closures from the High Bridge to Hwy. 149 in Mendota Heights.

East Metro

8. Hwy. 95 in Afton: Closed both directions between Bailey Road and 70th Street until Sept. 7.

North Metro

9. I-35 in Forest Lake: Southbound reduced to two lanes from Hwy. 8 to Hwy. 97. Northbound lanes have reopened.

10. Hwy. 10 in Elk River: Reduced to one lane in both directions between Waco Street and Upland Avenue.

11. Hwy. 169 in Champlin: Traffic will be two lanes in each direction on the new northbound and southbound Elm Creek bridges and between Hayden Lake Road and the Mississippi River. Northbound Hwy. 169 will be two lanes from Hwy. 610 to Hayden Lake Road while southbound will remain a single lane from Hayden Lake Road to Hwy. 610.

12. Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center: Lane restrictions between 49th Avenue N. and Hwy. 100.

South Metro

13. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed in both directions from County Road 26 to 60th Street, and Hwy. 149 and 55. The intersection of Hwy. 3 and Rich Valley Road/County Road 71 is closed.

14. 66th Street in Richfield: Closed to through traffic between Humboldt and Portland avenues S.

15. I-35W in Bloomington: Alternating lane closures in both directions between Cliff Road and 106th Street daily. After 10 p.m. the freeway may be reduced to a single lane through 6 a.m. the following day.

16. I-494 in Newport: Lane shifts in the vicinity of Hardman Avenue. Westbound ramps to and from 7th Avenue are closed.

West Metro

17. Hwy. 41 in Chaska: Closed in both directions from Hundertmark Road to Pioneer Trail. Lane closures between Hwys. 7 and 5.

18. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed from Charlson Road and Spring Road.

19. Hwy. 7 in Hopkins and St. Louis Park: Lane closures between Baker Road and Louisiana Avenue.