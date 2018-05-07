Ice Out On Lake Minnetonka Ties The Latest On Record

It has been a long winter, but within the past few days we are finally start to see ice out occur on many area lakes. This includes Lake Minnetonka, which ice out was declared on around midday Saturday, tying the record for the latest ice out on the lake (May 5, 1857). More from the Star Tribune: "Ice-out came 21 days later than the median date of April 14, according to the Freshwater Society in St. Paul, meaning that half of recorded ice-outs have occurred earlier and half later. In the past 20 years, 14 ice-outs have been earlier than the median date, and six have been on it or later. The lake, which has 37 bays, is declared ice-free when a boat can pass through channels and navigate all portions of the lake, the society said. Saturday’s determination was made after monitoring the ice from shore. Once conditions allowed, the water patrol began boat trips accompanied by Freshwater Society board members and friends to areas of the lake where significant ice remained."

Ice outs are continuing to happen at a rapid pace across the state, just in time for the fishing opener next Saturday. You can view an interactive version of the map above from the Minnesota DNR by clicking here.

We can still see ice on both upper and lower Red Lake according to Sunday's satellite imagery, but there are definitely cracks in it.

Ice is still on Mille Lacs as well, with some visible cracks.

Were We Really Hip-Deep in Drifts 3 Weeks Ago?

By Paul Douglas



"A change in the weather is sufficient to recreate the world and ourselves" said Mercel Proust. He encouraged us to "..Be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom."

I think that's what was going on yesterday. 3 weeks to the day after frantically shoveling out from under nearly 2 feet of heavy wet snow, I was gawking at a miracle: open water, an explosion of lime-green; serenaded by chirping birds, laughing kids, and (I swear) a chorus of angels. What a Sunday.

Not to be Debby Downer, but it's too dry over central and northern Minnesota. Since March 1 precipitation has been 1-2 inches less than normal.

After flirting with 80F today we cool off later in the week; showery rain likely Tuesday and Wednesday; steadier rain on Friday before slowly clearing out next weekend.

I don't see the necessary ingredients for severe T-storms. River levels are receding, snow shovels and parkas banished to cold storage. No storms with names or volcanic eruptions.

It was a character-building April, but atmospheric payback is sweet.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Summer sunshine. High 82. Low 58. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: More clouds, showers and T-showers. High 75. Low 57. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering showers, rumble of thunder? High 69. Low 53. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Some sun, more showers possible late. High 64. Low 47. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain tapers late - cool breeze. High 56. Low 41. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind E 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny north, few showers far south. High 63. Low 49. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, milder breeze. High 70. Low 44. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

This Day in Weather History

May 7th

1916: Strong winds sweep across the state and cause dust storms over southern Minnesota. Great damage is done to standing timber in Northern Minnesota. Many fires develop, one of which would destroy 30,000,000 feet of lumber.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

May 7th

Average High: 67F (Record: 92F set in 1963)

Average Low: 46F (Record: 27F set in 1885)

Average Precipitation: 0.11" (Record: 1.31" set in 1933)

Average Snow: 0.0" (Record: 0.1" set in 1885)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 7th

Sunrise: 5:53 AM

Sunset: 8:26 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 32 minutes and 4 seconds

*Daylight Gained Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 33 seconds

*Next Sunrise Of 5:30 AM Or Earlier: May 30th (5:30 AM)

*Next Sunset Of 8:30 PM Or Later: May 11th (8:30 PM)

*When Do We Hit 15 Hours Of Daylight? May 19th (Daylight Length: 15:00:05)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

A fairly nice Monday is ahead with mainly sunny skies and highs climbing into the 70s and low 80s in many areas of the state. The coolest weather will be along the shore of Lake Superior and near Lake of the Woods, where highs are only expected to climb into the 60s.

Highs will be above average by a good 5-15+ degrees across the state Monday.

In the Twin Cities, temperatures will start off in the low 50s Monday morning, climbing into the 70s by noon toward a high around 80 during the late afternoon hours. Mainly sunny skies are expected with southwest winds of 5-10 mph.

Monday will be the warmest day of the next week here in the Twin Cities as we will be impacted by several systems through the rest of the week. Those systems will help to knock temperatures back below average by the middle and end of the week.

Looking at the preciptiation forecast, rain will be moving into the state as we head through Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves into the Dakotas. The graphic above shows only light rain amounts through 7 PM Tuesday in the Twin Cities, but as the system moves into Minnesota Tuesday Night and Wednesday rainfall amounts will increase.

As we take a look at the precipitation trend, the best chances of rain this week will be Tuesday Night-Wednesday as well as Thursday Night-Friday, with the heaviest rain possible with that second system moving through. Some rain is possible next Saturday for the Minnesota fishing opener, however models are more mixed on that chance at the moment. By the end of next weekend we could easily see 1.5"-2" of rain across central and southern Minnesota.

Here's a sneak peek at the forecast for the Minnesota Fishing Opener as well as Mother's Day next weekend. Fishing Opener Saturday looks to be the coolest - and potentially rainiest - day of the weekend at the moment. Next Sunday we could see a few afternoon showers in northwest flow.

National Weather Forecast

Looking nationally, we'll be watching a couple systems moving across the country Monday. An area of low pressure will move across portions of the Southeast with an associated cold front moving across the East Coast, bringing the chance of rain along with it. A second system moving out of the Northern Rockies into the Northern Plains will also produce some showers and storms.

The heat is on in Phoenix, with highs in the 100s expected each day this work week. They do "cool" to a high of 99 by next Saturday, though.

As a system moves across the central to eastern United States this week, an area of at least a half an inch of rain is expected from Montana into the Ohio Valley and the Northeast. Some of the heaviest rain will be possible Tuesday across southern Iowa into northern Missouri.

Hawaii braces for long upheaval from volcano as new vents open

More from CBS News: "The number of homes destroyed by lava shooting out of openings in the ground created by Hawaii's Kilauea volcano climbed to five. Some of the more than 1,700 people who evacuated prepared for the possibility they may not return for quite some time. "I have no idea how soon we can get back," said Todd Corrigan, who left his home in Leilani Estates with his wife on Friday as lava burst through the ground three or four blocks from their home. They spent the night on the beach in their car and began looking for a vacation rental. CBS affiliate KGMB-TV reports that two new vents opened in the neighborhood on Saturday, bringing the total to 10. Video footage showed lava shooting into the air. Earlier, the older fissures, each several hundred yards long, had quieted down and were only releasing steam and gas." Photo: U.S. Geological Survey (A new fissure erupted this evening near fissures 2 and 7, beginning with small lava spattering at about 8:44 p.m. HST. By 9:00 p.m., lava fountains as high as about 70 m (230 ft) were erupting from the fissure.)

More Than 100 Wild Horses Dead Amid Southwest Drought

More from Newsweek: "More than 100 wild horses were discovered dead in Arizona due to worsening drought conditions in America's Southwest region, officials said this week. The animals were found by a pond near Grey Mountain—an unincorporated community in Coconino County, Arizona. The 111 dead horses typically consumed the pond's water, but drier conditions made water scarce. "Due to drought conditions, they became stuck in the mud and were too weak from thirst to climb out," Russell Begaye, president of the Navajo Nation tribe, said Tuesday via Twitter. "This is the beginning. The Navajo Nation has over 70,000 feral horses."

As Winter Warms, Bears Can’t Sleep. And They’re Getting Into Trouble.

More from the New York Times: “There are certain axioms about the natural world we learn as children. The sea is salty. Plants grow toward light. Bears hibernate in winter. But as climate change leads to warmer winters, later falls and earlier springs — which can disrupt both food supplies and biological rhythms — American black bears are changing their hibernation routines, scientists say. In some cases, bears are not hibernating at all, staying awake all winter. In others, bears are waking from their slumber too early. For every one degree Celsius that minimum temperatures increase in winter, bears hibernate for six fewer days, a study found last fall. As global temperatures continue to rise, by the middle of the century black bears may stay awake between 15 and 39 more days per year, the study said.”

Weatherwatch: why does Antarctic ice melt in the depths of winter?

More from The Guardian: “Scientists have long known that the amount of ice in the Antarctic is steadily decreasing. They were surprised, however, to discover recently that up to a quarter of the melting occurs in the depth of winter, when the average temperature is 15C below freezing. The melting is caused by a phenomenon called the föhn effect. The föhn or foehn wind was first noted in the Alps, and occurs when a wind blowing over mountains descends on the far side. The increase in pressure at lower altitude causes the mass of air to warm up by about one degree per hundred metres. Such a wind blowing down from a high mountain range can easily rise above freezing. The Chinook wind in the Rocky Mountains is sometimes called “snow eater” for its capacity to strip snow from the slopes.”

3°C may double Europe’s drought risk

More from Climate News Network: “If average global temperatures rise by just 3°C, then Europe’s drought risk could increase to double the area faced with drying out. Right now, just 13% of the continent can be counted as a drought-prone region. As the thermometer soars, this proportion could rise to 26%. And 400 million people could feel the heat as the water content in the European soils begins to evaporate. The worst droughts will last three to four times longer than they did in the last decades of the last century. The number of months of drought in southern Europe could increase significantly. In this zone drought is already measured over 28% of the land area: this could, in the most extreme scenario, expand to 49%.”

- D.J. Kayser